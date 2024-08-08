 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arizona Cardinals v Tennessee Titans
Matthew Berry’s 100 Facts You Need To Know Before You Draft in 2024
Schwarber_USA.jpg
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 8
ATHLETICS-KEN-U20-WORLD
“Africans Can be Sprinters Too": The Rise of Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo

Top Clips

nbc_smx_insiderep82_theyrbk_240808.jpg
Roczen, Webb set to return from injury at Unadilla
nbc_dps_dponjimharbaughncaasuspension_240808.jpg
Harbaugh’s NCAA suspension ‘won’t matter’
nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arizona Cardinals v Tennessee Titans
Matthew Berry’s 100 Facts You Need To Know Before You Draft in 2024
Schwarber_USA.jpg
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 8
ATHLETICS-KEN-U20-WORLD
“Africans Can be Sprinters Too": The Rise of Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo

Top Clips

nbc_smx_insiderep82_theyrbk_240808.jpg
Roczen, Webb set to return from injury at Unadilla
nbc_dps_dponjimharbaughncaasuspension_240808.jpg
Harbaugh’s NCAA suspension ‘won’t matter’
nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Fields 'is raising eyebrows' at Steelers camp

August 8, 2024 02:36 PM
NFL reporter Sal Paolantonio joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss how Justin Fields has looked at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, the Philadelphia Eagles and more.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
2:11
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_week2preseason_240808.jpg
3:14
NFL preseason goal: Stay as healthy as possible
Now Playing
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_240808.jpg
12:57
Riddick: Why Fields could start Week 1 over Wilson
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240808.jpg
21:18
PFT Mailbag: Did SF screw up or is Aiyuk immature?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_aiyuk_240808.jpg
2:42
Steelers most likely to deal for 49ers’ Aiyuk
Now Playing
DK_mpx_thumb.png
3:15
Florio: NFL needs to oversee training camp fights
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_joshallen_240808.jpg
3:07
Allen won’t say he misses Diggs in Buffalo
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_preseasondepth_240807.jpg
2:54
Florio: Preseason depth charts are meaningful
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_oconnell_240807.jpg
2:24
Vikings hold off on GM, coach contract extensions
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_harbaugh_240807.jpg
3:23
NFL may take action on Harbaugh’s show cause order
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_hurts_240807__788938.jpg
4:37
Future of Sirianni, Hurts duo in Philly uncertain?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_aiyuk_240807.jpg
4:10
Aiyuk ‘exasperating’ Shanahan, 49ers with hold-in
Now Playing