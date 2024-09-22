 Skip navigation
Top News

LIV Golf Team Championship Dallas - Day Three
Cam Smith’s Ripper GC wins LIV Golf’s team title
nbc_imsa_khronengintvv2_240922.jpg
IMSA Battle on the Bricks points, results: BMWs sweep top two spots at Indianapolis
GOLF: SEP 22 LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship pres by P&G
Lydia Ko dominates on Sunday to win third LPGA title of the season

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_khronengintvv2_240922.jpg
Battle on the Bricks win ‘unreal’ for Krohn, Eng
nbc_nfl_siriannipresser_240922.jpg
Sirianni speaks to Eagles’ ‘purpose mindset’
nbc_nfl_denpaytonpresser_240922.jpg
Payton: Nix ‘hasn’t flinched’ after Week 3 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

O'Connell: Flores is 'propelling' Vikings

September 22, 2024 05:26 PM
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell says he's been having a blast coaching with Brian Flores and that the defensive coordinator is propelling the team through three weeks.
Up Next
nbc_nfl_siriannipresser_240922.jpg
0:56
Sirianni speaks to Eagles’ ‘purpose mindset’
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_denpaytonpresser_240922.jpg
0:39
Payton: Nix ‘hasn’t flinched’ after Week 3 win
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_saquonfacetime_240922.jpg
2:47
Barkley FaceTimes Garrett details of comeback win
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_morrisintv_240922.jpg
24:49
Inside the film room with Falcons’ Morris
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_morristampadefense_240922.jpg
6:25
How Morris applies lessons from TB to 2024 Falcons
Now Playing
Perine.jpg
4:35
Should fantasy managers trust Perine vs. Falcons?
Now Playing
kelce.jpg
8:38
Mason, Kelce lead player prop bets for NFL Week 3
Now Playing
nbc_snf_samuelljacksonopening_240921.jpg
1:30
Jackson recounts Falcons fandom ahead of SNF
Now Playing
nbc_dlb_rodgersv3_240920.jpg
2:05
Rodgers, Saleh interaction a ‘nothing burger’
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_240920.jpg
9:21
Are LaPorta, Olave in for better fantasy days?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_dklastcall_240920.jpg
2:54
Take Robinson, Jennings overs in Week 3
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mainstreammedia_240920.jpg
7:04
Don’t sleep on Robinson, Smith
Now Playing