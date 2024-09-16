 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_indy_hertaintv_240915.jpg
Final IndyCar results, points after Nashville: Colton Herta claims first oval win, second in standings
Sanford International 2024 - Final Round
Steve Stricker hits stunning shot to win playoff and three-peat at Sanford International
Procore Championship 2024 - Final Round
Patton Kizzire ends victory drought, captures first fall event at Procore Championship

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_vikingsniners_240915.jpg
Vikings were in total control against 49ers
nbc_fnia_buccslions_240915.jpg
Mayfield leads Bucs to tough win against Lions
nbc_fnia_saintscowboys_240915.jpg
Saints make statement in Week 2 win over Cowboys

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_indy_hertaintv_240915.jpg
Final IndyCar results, points after Nashville: Colton Herta claims first oval win, second in standings
Sanford International 2024 - Final Round
Steve Stricker hits stunning shot to win playoff and three-peat at Sanford International
Procore Championship 2024 - Final Round
Patton Kizzire ends victory drought, captures first fall event at Procore Championship

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_vikingsniners_240915.jpg
Vikings were in total control against 49ers
nbc_fnia_buccslions_240915.jpg
Mayfield leads Bucs to tough win against Lions
nbc_fnia_saintscowboys_240915.jpg
Saints make statement in Week 2 win over Cowboys

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Herbert plunges into end zone for first Bears TD

September 15, 2024 09:51 PM
Khalil Herbert finds the end zone to give the Chicago Bears their first offensive touchdown of the 2024 NFL season, cutting the Houston Texans' lead to 13-10 in the second quarter.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_vikingsniners_240915.jpg
4:25
Vikings were in total control against 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_buccslions_240915.jpg
5:38
Mayfield leads Bucs to tough win against Lions
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_saintscowboys_240915.jpg
7:10
Saints make statement in Week 2 win over Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_chiefsbengals_240915.jpg
4:45
Can Bengals take moral victory after Chiefs loss?
Now Playing
nbc_snf_chivshou_59yardfg_240915.jpg
1:37
Fairbairn nails stunning 59-yard FG
Now Playing
nbc_snf_chivshou_collinstdq1_240915.jpg
1:05
Collins motors into end zone for Texans lead
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriotuav3_240915.jpg
1:36
Next steps for Tua and the Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriowatsonv2_240915.jpg
0:42
NFL to investigate latest Watson allegations
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriobaker_240915.jpg
0:19
Mayfield, Buccaneers won’t be doubted anymore
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_derekcarrpresser_240915.jpg
0:55
Carr commends Saints’ D for constant ‘challenge’
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_mindarnoldpresser_240915.jpg
0:46
Darnold feeling trust from O’Connell, Vikings
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_wasdanielspresser_240915.jpg
0:37
Daniels ‘feels blessed’ after first NFL victory
Now Playing