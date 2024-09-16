Watch Now
Herbert plunges into end zone for first Bears TD
Khalil Herbert finds the end zone to give the Chicago Bears their first offensive touchdown of the 2024 NFL season, cutting the Houston Texans' lead to 13-10 in the second quarter.
Vikings were in total control against 49ers
Football Night in America discusses Sam Darnold's performance in the Vikings victory and how Minnesota was in total control against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.
Mayfield leads Bucs to tough win against Lions
Football Night in America praises Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers for pulling off a tough road win against the Lions and worries about the Lions' ability to build on last year's success.
Saints make statement in Week 2 win over Cowboys
The Football Night in America crew analyze the New Orleans Saints victory over the Dallas Cowboys and how they were able to dominate all three phases in the win.
Can Bengals take moral victory after Chiefs loss?
The FNIA crew look at the Cincinnati Bengals pushing the defending champion Chiefs to the brink and whether the team can take solace in improvement despite the defeat.
Fairbairn nails stunning 59-yard FG
Ka'imi Fairbairn turns heads to close out the first half with a 59-yard field goal, extending the Texans’ lead to 16-10 against the Bears.
Collins motors into end zone for Texans lead
C.J. Stroud sends a short pass up the middle to Nico Collins, who kicks it into high gear to put the Texans up 10-3 after the extra point in the second quarter.
Next steps for Tua and the Dolphins
Mike Florio outlines the next steps for Tua Tagvailoa, to get cleared and then decide what he wants to do next, as well as what QB options the Dolphins have if needed.
NFL to investigate latest Watson allegations
Mike Florio explains how Deshaun Watson could be at risk to lose his guaranteed money and why it’s big the plaintiff is willing to cooperate with the league.
Mayfield, Buccaneers won't be doubted anymore
Mike Florio details the Buccaneers' road victory over the Detroit Lions, explaining why Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay won't be doubted anymore.
Carr commends Saints' D for constant 'challenge'
Derek Carr sheds light on how the Saints' defense has pushed the offense daily in practice and laid the groundwork for a better unit this season.
Darnold feeling trust from O'Connell, Vikings
After leading his team to a big win over the San Francisco 49ers, Sam Darnold comments on the trust that the entire Minnesota Vikings organization has in each other, helping the team start the season 2-0.