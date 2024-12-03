Watch Now
Jackson can solidify HOF case with Super Bowl win
Dan Patrick and Sean Salisbury debate Lamar Jackson's chances of becoming an all-time great if he can win a Super Bowl, why the Chargers could have trouble in the playoffs, and more after Week 13 action.
Week 14 futures: Mitchell DROY, Rams to win West
FFHH give out their favorite futures bets on DraftKings Sportsbook, including Quinyon Mitchell to win DROY, the Los Angeles Rams to win the NFC West, and Travis Hunter to go No. 1 in the NFL draft.
Thielen, Westbrook-Ikhine lead Week 14 WR waivers
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers run through top WR waiver targets in Week 14, with Adam Thielen trending up in an improved Panthers offense and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine continuing to be a "touchdown machine."
Why Jeudy, Sutton are ‘locked in fantasy starters’
FFHH discuss how the Cleveland Browns have unlocked Jerry Jeudy after his record-breaking performance in Week 13, his ascension with Jameis Winston and Courtland Sutton's place as a “locked in fantasy starter."
Target TEs Dissly, Gray on Week 14 waivers
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss why managers should expect Will Dissly to bounce back in Week 14 and highlight other available TEs on the waiver wire, including Noah Gray.
Florio: Haslam has been a dysfunctional owner
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain why teams tend to take their fans for granted, especially when owners aren’t willing to make the necessary business and football decisions necessary for success.
Three games for Al-Shaair’s suspension is ‘fuzzy’
Mike Florio unpacks the NFL’s move to suspend Azeez Al-Shaair and outlines why it’s unclear how the three games came to be, given the NFL cites the hit, the actions afterward and his history.
Ryans addresses Al-Shaair’s hard hit on Lawrence
DeMeco Ryans said a lot of QBs try to take advantage of the rule where they slide late, but Mike Florio and Devin McCourty to unpack why this was not a situation where Trevor Lawrence tried to pull a fast one.
Ulbrich feels Rodgers gives Jets best shot to win
Mike Florio and Devins McCourty question if there is any value in switching it up at QB down the stretch, given Tyrod Taylor is another older player at 35.
PFT Draft: Bears head coach candidates
From Bill Belichick to Lions OC Ben Johnson, Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline the best options for the Bears to consider in their head coach search.
Warren: We could’ve handled firing Eberflus better
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty unpack the years of dysfunction in Chicago, discuss where things really went wrong for Matt Eberflus and why the next head coach needs to maximize Caleb Williams.
Poles will remain Bears GM, hire next coach
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline how it’s best for people in the building to have a pulse for what the team needs most in their next head coach.