Top News

WSX 2025 Sweden announced cropped.jpg
Sweden replaces Kuala Lumpur on 2025 World Supercross (WSX) schedule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Breeders' Cup - Day 2
2025 Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: How to watch horse racing this weekend on Peacock
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants
NFL 2025 Week 5 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Daniel Jones and Justin Herbert bounce back

Top Clips

nbc_roto_kendrickbourne_251003.jpg
Can Bourne be counted on in fantasy going forward?
nbc_roto_matthewstafford_251003.jpg
Dvorchak: ‘Put some respect on Stafford’s name’
nbc_roto_camschlitter_251003.jpg
Schlittler ‘very good pitcher’ heading into 2026

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Lions, Eagles among favorites to win NFC

October 3, 2025 12:36 PM
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher go over the team with the best odds to win the NFC entering Week 5, including the likes of Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers.

nbc_ffhh_staffordreax_251003.jpg
07:56
Stafford looks ‘dialed in’ when paired with Nacua
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251003.jpg
02:39
Take Diggs for over 45.5 receiving yards vs. Bills
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251003.jpg
06:32
Take Browns’ Judkins for Week 5 flex option
nbc_ffhh_flexhelp_251003.jpg
04:54
Consider Tolbert, Hunter for Week 5 flex
nbc_ffhh_jacksonnews_251003.jpg
07:22
Impact of Jackson’s injury on offense vs. Texans
nbc_ffhh_week5injuries_251003.jpg
04:53
Hubbard, Irving lead Week 5 injury report
nbc_ffhh_49ersramsrecap_251003.jpg
08:29
49ers’ Bourne, Jones star in OT win versus Rams
nbc_roto_bteweek5bestbetscommandersbills_251003.jpg
01:35
Allen under 0.5 INTs, Commanders +3 enticing bets
nbc_bte_week5bets_251003.jpg
02:16
DET covering spread vs. CIN among Week 5 best bets
mahomeslawrencejaguarschiefsthumbnailbetting.jpg
02:08
Take Chiefs over Jaguars on Monday Night Football
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
04:13
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
06:52
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
07:32
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?
nbc_pft_pukanacua_251003.jpg
01:43
Nacua becomes first WR with 50 catches in 5 games
nbc_pft_otrules_251003.jpg
11:28
How one team can win OT without giving up ball
nbc_pft_49ersfans_251003.jpg
06:17
49ers fans take over in OT win at SoFi Stadium
nbc_pft_kendrickbourne_251003.jpg
02:33
Bourne was ‘unstoppable’ stepping up for 49ers
nbc_pft_ravenstexansv2_251003.jpg
06:24
Do Ravens or Texans need a Week 5 win more?
aj_brown.jpg
04:31
Eagles good at ‘taking steam’ out of situations
nbc_pft_giantssaints_251003.jpg
03:02
Dart’s presence ‘makes the Giants better’
nbc_pft_macjones_251003.jpg
15:33
How Jones’ performance for 49ers impacts Purdy
nbc_pft_ramsot_251003.jpg
11:03
McVay’s decision to go for it in OT ‘felt clunky’
nbc_roto_skattebo_251002.jpg
01:29
Realistic fantasy expectations for Skattebo
last_call_raw.jpg
01:50
Bet on yardage overs for Adams, Robinson
smiththumbnail.jpg
03:28
Don’t rely on Smith, Addison in Week 5 fantasy
masonthumbnail.jpg
02:40
Matchups work against Mason, Brown in Week 5
judkinsthumbnail.jpg
11:36
Believe in RBs Judkins, Kamara in Week 5
nbc_ffhh_qblovelistep2_251001.jpg
11:20
Maye, Prescott can keep cooking in Week 5
collinsthumbnail.jpg
14:01
Collins, Worthy poised for big games in Week 5
nbc_ffhh_qbhatelistep2v2_251001.jpg
03:03
Mayfield, Lawrence may struggle vs. top defenses

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_kendrickbourne_251003.jpg
01:16
Can Bourne be counted on in fantasy going forward?
nbc_roto_matthewstafford_251003.jpg
01:07
Dvorchak: ‘Put some respect on Stafford’s name’
nbc_roto_camschlitter_251003.jpg
02:08
Schlittler ‘very good pitcher’ heading into 2026
nbc_pl_ornmu_251003.jpg
05:53
Ornstein: Amorim under ‘major pressure’
nbc_pl_ornliverpool_251003.jpg
02:59
Ornstein: Alisson likely to miss next eight games
cathywnbaphotothumbnail.jpg
04:16
Beadle: ‘This is not going to end well for Cathy’
nbc_dps_kurtwarnerinterview_251003.jpg
14:40
Rams ‘reeling’ after TNF loss; Stroud’s struggles
nbc_dls_foxworthintr_251003.jpg
04:58
Foxworth: 49ers not better football team than Rams
nbc_roto_btebrewerscubsv2_251003.jpg
01:23
Best bets for Cubs-Brewers in Division Series
nbc_nba_pg_pelmel_251003.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pelicans vs. Melbourne
nbc_golf_alfreddunhillrd2ehl_251003.jpg
04:44
HLs: 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_macintyremurrayintvw_251003.jpg
01:55
MacIntyre, Murray weathering Dunhill Links storm
nbc_roto_btemarinerstigers_251003.jpg
01:21
Do Tigers have chance of beating Mariners in ALDS?
okc_sga.jpg
02:26
How to approach Thunder in NBA Champion market
nbc_roto_bteyankeesbluejays_251003.jpg
01:25
Bet on Yankees to take down Blue Jays in ALDS
nbc_dps_sabathiaIntr_251003.jpg
12:25
Sabathia talks increased velocity for MLB pitchers
nbc_golf_lotter2_251002.jpg
07:16
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_gcblock2_251002.jpg
05:02
Analyzing Homa’s first round at Sanderson Farms
nbc_wnba_finalspreview_251002.jpg
15:59
LV offense vs. PHX defense headlines WNBA finals
new_for_mpx.jpg
08:19
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1
nbc_nba_pg_phinyk_v2_251002.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason highlights: 76ers vs. Knicks
nbc_golf_kucharacevod_251002.jpg
01:00
Kuchar joins Norgaard with hole-in-one at No. 4
nbc_golf_norgaardace_251002.jpg
28
Norgaard nails exceptional ace at Sanderson Farms
nbc_golf_chatfield59_251002.jpg
02:30
Chatfield shoots 59 on Korn Ferry Tour
nbc_roto_waller_251002.jpg
01:21
TE Waller is enticing streamer in fantasy football
nbc_dls_kawhileonard_251002.jpg
09:28
Robertson may be punished after Leonard inquiry
nbc_dls_wnbacommissioner_251002.jpg
04:44
Samson: ‘Work stoppage is going to happen’ in WNBA
nbc_smx_30board_251002.jpg
22:09
Australia the team to watch at MXoN at Ironman
nbc_dls_dolphins_251002.jpg
05:29
Will Dolphins make Panthers look good in Week 5?
nbc_dls_miamiheat_251002.jpg
06:35
Were Heat smart to give Jović $62.4 million deal?