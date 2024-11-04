Watch Now
Vikings get tricky with Jefferson throw
The Minnesota Vikings pulled out all the stops with this play designed for Justin Jefferson to throw to Aaron Jones.
Addison makes one-handed TD catch
Sam Darnold is under pressure but manages to buy enough time for a pass over to Jordan Addison, who pulls it in with one hand and ties the game at 7-7 after the extra point against the Colts.
Moore completes scoop-and-score for Colts on SNF
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart powers through the line to get a strip sack on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold and Kenny Moore II returns the fumble for a 43-yard touchdown.
‘Skol’ chant ignites U.S. Bank Stadium for SNF
Vikings fans set the tone for a high-energy Sunday Night Football showdown with their signature "skol" chant at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Source: Smith is ‘expected’ to be traded to Lions
Mike Florio provides insight on the latest trade news surrounding Za’Darius Smith, who is expected to be on the move from Cleveland to Detroit.
Daniels shares what makes win over Giants so sweet
Jayden Daniels explains why it's extremely important to rack up wins against division opponents and how he enjoyed some banter with rookies on the opposing sideline.
Cousins FaceTimes Florio about facing Zimmer’s D
Mike Florio FaceTimes with Kirk Cousins to unpack what it meant for him to finally get a win over Dallas, how he's getting more comfortable with the Atlanta offense and more.
Cousins praises Falcons fans for ‘bringing it’
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins praises the homefield crowd for bringing the energy in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys and providing an advantage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Allen proud of Bass after GW boot: ‘He’s our guy’
After a 61-yard game-winning field goal lifted the Bills over the Dolphins in NFL Week 9, quarterback Josh Allen expresses his admiration for Tyler Bass amid the kicker's turbulent season.
McLaurin, Tillman props bring value in Week 9
The Fantasy Football Pregame crew explain why Terry McLaurin and Cedric Tillman are both strong bets to hit their over on receiving yards in Week 9.
Prescott, Nabers among top Week 9 player props
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Pregame crew run through their favorite player prop bets for Week 9, with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jefferson talks connection with Darnold, O’Connell
Justin Jefferson chats with Devin McCourty about the Vikings' offensive progression with Sam Darnold at quarterback and how head coach Kevin O'Connell is building a special chemistry in Minnesota.