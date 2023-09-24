Watch Now
Mostert: Dolphins are 'nothing to play with'
Raheem Mostert explains why the Dolphins mean business this season, after Miami's dominant 70-20 win against the Broncos.
CLE’s Garrett played ‘cat and mouse’ with TEN TEs
Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett jokes about the "cat and mouse game" he played with Tennessee's shifting tight ends during the Browns' 27-3 win over the Titans.
Love lauds Packers’ ‘total team win’ over Saints
Packers quarterback Jordan Love praises his team's joint effort in Green Bay's tight 18-17 win over the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field.
Berry and Co.'s favorite NFL Week 3 player props
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and George Savaricas sift through their favorite player props on DraftKings Sportsbook for NFL Week 3 action.
Week 3 ‘Pick-Up Lines': Lamar over 75 rush yards
The Fantasy Football Pregame crew gives Matthew Berry their favorite Week 3 "Pick-Up Lines," including Lamar Jackson to earn over 75 rushing yards at +330 with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jacobs: ‘I could’ve easily had 2K’ last season
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs sits down with Michael Smith to talk about his breakout 2022 season, holding out this past offseason and playing after his dad had emergency heart surgery.
Dolphins to cover vs. Broncos is ‘pretty simple’
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers each give their pitch for one NFL Week 3 line brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook, with Jay eyeing a Bijan Robinson Over and Connor expecting the Dolphins to take care of business.
Start-worthy fantasy plays for LAC-MIN, DEN-MIA
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers analyze start-worthy fantasy options for games with high point totals, including Chargers-Vikings, Broncos-Dolphins and Bears-Chiefs.
Berry’s advice for Burrow managers if out vs. Rams
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review the latest practice report updates, where Joe Burrow's status remains uncertain, what Kenneth Gainwell's return to practice means for D'Andre Swift and more.
Samuel, Kittle shine for fantasy managers vs. NYG
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reflect on notable fantasy performances from Thursday Night Football, including big nights for Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, as well as Darren Waller's outlook.
Steelers offense with OC Canada has ‘no identity’
Mike Florio and Peter King weigh in on several coaches and players they want to see something out of in Week 3 including Steelers' OC Matt Canada, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson and others.
Broncos trying to streamline things for offense
Mike Florio and Peter King examine Sean Payton's attempts to simplify the offense for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, including why Peter thinks the team will ultimately figure things out.