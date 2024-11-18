Watch Now
Giants benching Jones for DeVito a tank move
The Dan Patrick Show reacts to the Giants benching Daniel Jones in favor of Tommy DeVito and discusses whether it's more about tanking for a better draft pick or not wanting to pay Jones next season if he gets injured.
Bengals are squandering Burrow’s performances
Steve Young explains why the Bengals continue to lose in spite of Joe Burrow, shares why he had so much fun watching Chiefs-Bills, answers whether the AFC hierarchy's changed, if the 49ers are still contenders, and more.
Colts’ Richardson, Broncos’ Nix impress in Week 11
PFT believes the Broncos' Week 11 win showed how Bo Nix "keeps getting better," while Anthony Richardson reminded the NFL of his immense upside in his takedown of the Jets.
49ers lacked explosive plays in loss to Seahawks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess where things went wrong for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers in their loss to the Seahawks, lamenting their inability to find big plays when they needed them.
Week 11 superlatives: Lions roar, Packers eke by
Mike Florio and Chris Simms run through their superlatives after Week 11 of the NFL season, including the Lions' dismantling of the Jaguars and the Packers narrowly escaping with a win over the Bears.
Giants reportedly bench Jones ahead of Week 12
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to breaking news of the Giants benching QB Daniel Jones, where they briefly explore the decision and what’s next for New York.
How Tomlin, Steelers stymied Ravens once again
PFT examines how Mike Tomlin quieted Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, where the Steelers played a "cleaner brand of football" throughout.
Buffalo’s ‘time has come’ to take control of AFC
PFT explores the ripple effects from Buffalo taking down Kansas City in Week 11, highlighting how the Bills are well-positioned in the AFC playoff picture and why the Chiefs' offense still faces major questions.
Chargers on ‘upward trajectory’ with room to grow
PFT looks at what the Chargers did right in their crucial win over the Bengals in Week 11, with closer looks at Justin Herbert and Los Angeles' defense.
Bengals have ‘zero wiggle room’ after Week 11 loss
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate what's next for Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and the Cincinnati Bengals as they enter their bye week after falling to 4-7 in Week 11.
Chargers’ culture shift evident in SNF thriller
After holding on to defeat the Bengals on SNF, Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Jim Harbaugh has turned the page on Chargers teams of old when battling down the stretch.
Ask Tony and Rodney: Top questions after Week 11
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison field questions about if Aaron Rodgers has done enough to entice a team for 2025, if Jared Goff is a legit MVP candidate and who the best rookie QB has been so far this season.