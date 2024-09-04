Watch Now
NFL hot takes: Will Jets win the Super Bowl?
Dan Patrick and the Danettes offer their NFL hot takes for the 2024-25 season, including Russell Wilson leading the Steelers to the playoffs, Aaron Rodgers winning MVP with the Jets and more.
Bet it in a Minute: IND-HOU, JAX-MIA in NFL Week 1
Vaughn Dalzell justifies taking the Indianapolis Colts' moneyline against the Houston Texans and Brad Thomas explains why he's hammering the Miami Dolphins to win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in NFL Week 1.
Bet it in a Minute: PIT-ATL, TEN-CHI in NFL Week 1
Brad Thomas explains why he likes the over on Caleb Williams' rushing prop in Week 1, while Vaughn Dalzell is riding with Najee Harris to score a touchdown in the Pittsburgh Steelers-Atlanta Falcons matchup.
Bet it in a Minute: LV-LAC, WAS-TB in NFL Week 1
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell look at at a few NFL Week 1 matchups, including the Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers, giving bettors some tips.
Sirianni breaks down film on Kelce, Jurgens
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni sits down with Tony Dungy to analyze game film on Jason Kelce and Cam Jurgens, explaining why the team is in good hands with the third-year offensive lineman.
Previewing Packers vs. Eagles in Brazil
Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge join Dan Patrick to discuss the upcoming Packers vs. Eagles game in Sao Paulo, Brazil, which will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.
Orlovsky: Chiefs have ‘obsession’ with three-peat
Dan Orlovsky joins Dan Patrick to discuss the Chiefs' march toward history, the dynamics with the Bills and Jets in the AFC East and more ahead of NFL season.
Berry: Commanders No. 1 TE outscores Bowers in ’24
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew give their bold tight end takes for the 2024 NFL season as Matthew Berry predicts the Washington Commanders tight end No. 1 will outscore Brock Bowers in fantasy football.
Johnson in position for Top-12 fantasy season
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew makes their bold predictions for the 2024 NFL season, explaining why Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson could have a monster year with his new club.
Bears vs. Titans highlight early NFL Week 1 odds
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson take a look at the NFL Week 1 odds, including the under in the Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans matchup at Soldier Field.
Could Pollard be a Top-10 fantasy RB in Tennessee?
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze the running back position and give their bold takes for the 2024 NFL season, predicting Tony Pollard will have a bounce back year with his new team in Tennessee.
Berry: Murray will finish as No. 1 fantasy QB
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew make their quarterback predictions for the 2024 NFL season, with Matthew Berry explaining why he thinks Kyler Murray will finish as the No. 1 fantasy football QB this year.