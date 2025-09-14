 Skip navigation
BMW PGA Championship 2025 - Day Four
BMW PGA Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $9 million purse at Wentworth
BMW PGA Championship 2025 - Day Four - Wentworth Golf Club
European Ryder Cup vice captain Alex Noren wins BMW PGA Championship playoff
Track &amp; Field: World Athletics Championships-Evening Session
Tara Davis-Woodhall, Valarie Allman add world track and field titles to Olympic golds

nbc_pl_fodenhaalandintv_250914.jpg
‘It was all for him': Foden on winning for Hatton
nbc_pl_mcmupostgame_250914.jpg
Man United in a ‘sad situation’ under Amorim
week2pickuplines-250914.jpg
Week 2 pick-up lines: Jets vs. Calcaterra bet?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Include Gibbs, Henry in Week 2 anytime TD parlay

September 14, 2025 12:47 PM
The Fantasy Football Pregame Show crew shares their best anytime touchdown parlays, highlighting Derrick Henry, Jahmyr Gibbs and others as favorites to get on the scoreboard in Week 2

week2pickuplines-250914.jpg
04:10
Week 2 pick-up lines: Jets vs. Calcaterra bet?
nbc_ffpg_propashot_250914.jpg
06:55
Lamb highlights top prop picks for NFL Week 2
nbc_ffhh_whatontap_250912.jpg
10:23
Answering Start/Sit questions for Week 2
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250912.jpg
02:58
Brown a betting target vs. Eagles as top WR for KC
nbc_ffhh_flex_250912.jpg
05:27
Flexual Frustration: Flex questions for Week 2
nbc_ffhh_judkins_250912.jpg
01:44
Where does Judkins fit into Browns backfield?
nbc_ffhh_austinekeler_250912.jpg
02:22
Reviewing Commanders backfield with Ekeler injury
nbc_ffhh_commandersoffense_250912.jpg
04:44
Not worried about WAS offense, Jayden Daniels
nbc_ffhh_macjones_250912.jpg
04:31
Jones good enough to get the ball to SF playmakers
nbc_ffhh_jaydenreed_250912.jpg
03:13
Reed injury provides clarity for Packers WR room
nbc_ffhh_packersdefense_250912.jpg
05:11
Do not start ‘border line’ players vs Packers
nbc_ffhh_tuckerkraft_250912.jpg
06:25
Kraft is a top five tight end in fantasy
nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
12:19
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_bte_week2bets_250912.jpg
01:19
Cowboys, Lions headline NFL Week 2 best bets
nbc_bte_bestbets_250912.jpg
01:58
Jets, Seahawks headline Week 2 best bets
nbc_bte_nfcchamp_250812.jpg
02:03
Packers are ‘most likely’ team to win NFC
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
14:55
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
05:39
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2
nbc_pft_miamimeeting_250912.jpg
05:51
Florio ‘troubled by’ Miami’s players-only meeting
nbc_pft_sirianni_250912.jpg
04:03
Is Eagles’ Sirianni one of best coaches in NFL?
nbc_pft_replayreview_250912.jpg
09:17
When should NFL’s replay assist system kick in?
nbc_pft_commanderspackerspt5_250912.jpg
03:32
Packers DE Parsons: ‘Defense wins championships’
nbc_pft_wasgbpt2_250912.jpg
09:34
Are Packers a ‘team of destiny’ with Parsons?
nbc_pft_commanderspackerspt4_250912.jpg
07:16
Packers DC Hafley will get targeted as head coach
nbc_pft_wasgbpt1_250912.jpg
05:28
Packers dealt ‘a lot of little blows’ to Daniels
nbc_pft_commanderspackerspt3_250912.jpg
04:46
Packers ‘don’t have many weaknesses offensively’
nbc_pft_nikejersey_250912.jpg
06:53
Packers wear all-white ‘Winter Warning’ uniforms
winstonspeechw.jpg
03:31
Winston’s ‘Eat a W’ speech has ‘staying power’
nbc_roto_jonathantaylor_250911.jpg
01:24
Taylor not on injury report, will play vs. Broncos
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250911.jpg
03:38
Samuel props headline Commanders vs. Packers bets

nbc_pl_fodenhaalandintv_250914.jpg
03:01
‘It was all for him': Foden on winning for Hatton
nbc_pl_mcmupostgame_250914.jpg
07:08
Man United in a ‘sad situation’ under Amorim
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_250914.jpg
01:42
Haaland’s brace puts Man City 3-0 ahead of Man Utd
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_250914.jpg
01:52
Haaland chips Man City 2-0 ahead of Man United
nbc_golf_bmwfinal_250914.jpg
11:58
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_norenwinvod_250914.jpg
03:48
Noren processing emotions after BMW PGA win
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_250914.jpg
01:41
Foden heads Man City 1-0 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_burliv_250914.jpg
10:10
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Liverpool Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250914.jpg
02:40
Salah’s 95th-minute penalty gives Liverpool lead
nbc_pl_burlivpostgame_250914.jpg
02:08
Liverpool break Burnley hearts in stoppage time
oly_atm100_interviews_250914.jpg
02:05
Seville, Lyles react to 1st and 3rd-place finishes
nbc_pl_burredcard1_250914.jpg
01:00
Ugochukwu sent off for second yellow v. Liverpool
oly_atw100_fraserpryceinterview_250914.jpg
01:21
Fraser-Pryce running off into the sunset at worlds
oly_atw100_usainterviews_250914.jpg
04:26
Jefferson-Wooden, Richardson analyze 100m final
oly_atwlj_daviswoodhallfinal_250914.jpg
06:49
Davis-Woodhall world lead yields gold in long jump
oly_atm10k_gressierfinal_250914.jpg
07:46
Gressier rides season’s best to 10,000m worlds win
oly_atm100_sevillefinal_250914.jpg
09:59
Jamaica’s Seville, Thompson 1-2 in 100m; Lyles 3rd
oly_atw100_jeffersonwoodenfinal_250914.jpg
04:35
Jefferson-Wooden wins 100m with CR at worlds
new_mpx_thumb.jpg
01:07
Hammaker set up well for finals in Las Vegas
nbc_pl_nevillehof_250914.jpg
05:49
Gary Neville previews Man City v. Man United derby
nbc_pl_ornstein_250914.jpg
05:46
Report: City’s 115 charges could be resolved soon
oly_atwds_allmanfinal_250914.jpg
05:07
Allman outclasses field for first world title
oly_atw100_richardsonMJWsemi_250914_v2.jpg
09:28
Sha’Carri in final on time; Jefferson-Wooden leads
nbc_pl_arneanddiscussion_250914.jpg
06:41
Slot explains Isak’s absence from squad v. Burnley
nbc_golf_roryeagleVOD_250914.jpg
54
Rory drains long putt for eagle on 18 at BMW PGA
oly_atw400_paulinoheat_250914.jpg
03:48
Paulino wins 400m heat, sets fourth-fastest time
oly_atw400_mclaughlinheat_250914.jpg
04:43
McLaughlin-Levrone reaches 400m semis at worlds
nbc_cfb_lovecomp_250914.jpg
06:11
Every Love run and catch vs. Texas A&M
nbc_rtf_miamiusfmichigan_250914.jpg
04:21
Miami blows out USF; Underwood let loose
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250914.jpg
01:44
Key, Stockton top best Week 3 showings