MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The RSM Classic 2024 - Final Round
Maverick McNealy’s PGA Tour breakthrough didn’t come by accident
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs
St. Louis Blues fire Drew Bannister and hire Jim Montgomery as coach
NCAA Womens Basketball: South Carolina at UCLA
No. 1 South Carolina women stunned by fifth-ranked UCLA 77-62, ending Gamecocks’ 43-game win streak

Top Clips

FNIAThanksgiving.jpg
Dolphins looking to break narratives vs. Packers
nbc_snf_phibrowntd_241124.jpg
Brown catches touchdown to give Eagles 13-7 lead
nbc_snf_phivsphi_williamstd_241124.jpg
Williams punches in TD to give Rams the early lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Barkley takes it 70 yards to the house

November 24, 2024 10:08 PM
Saquon Barkley secures the second-longest rushing TD of his career with a 70-yard run into the end zone to extend the Eagles’ lead to 20-7 after the extra point to open the third quarter.
FNIAThanksgiving.jpg
1:15
Dolphins looking to break narratives vs. Packers
nbc_snf_phibrowntd_241124.jpg
1:24
Brown catches touchdown to give Eagles 13-7 lead
nbc_snf_phivsphi_williamstd_241124.jpg
0:43
Williams punches in TD to give Rams the early lead
nbc_fnia_florioaaronjones_241124.jpg
0:50
RB Jones’ 14-yard catch shows genius of O’Connell
nbc_fnia_floriodanieljones_241124.jpg
1:07
Unpacking Jones’ options for his future
nbc_nfl_dalrushpresser_241124.jpg
0:36
Rush breaks down ‘full team effort’ against WAS
nbc_nfl_goffpresser_241124.jpg
0:56
Goff: Lions embrace identity as ‘road warriors’
nbc_nfl_tenlevispresser_241124.jpg
0:42
Levis: Win vs. Texans will give Titans confidence
nbc_fnia_dalparsonsft_241124.jpg
3:14
FaceTime with Parsons: 4th quarter ‘made no sense’
hurts_mpx.jpg
1:51
Eagles’ outlook vs. Rams on SNF depends on Hurts
akb_mpx__020189.jpg
7:59
Week 12 SNF props: Rams’ Williams, Eagles’ Brown
nbc_fnia_wk12ajbrownintclip_241123.jpg
5:32
Brown: Barkley has been ‘everything’ for Eagles
