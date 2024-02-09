 Skip navigation
Robinson felt fresh following rookie campaign

February 9, 2024 12:33 PM
Bijan Robinson explains how he ended up at Texas as an Arizona native, recaps his first season with the Falcons, reveals the advice he received from Christian McCaffrey, and the one NFL player that stands out on defense.
