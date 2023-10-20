Watch Now
Can the Chiefs get over the top vs. Chargers?
Mike Florio and Peter King fill in the blank as they preview matchups and discuss topics for Week 7 in the NFL, including Chargers-Chiefs, Mac Jones, Desmond Ridder, and more.
Up Next
Show me something Week 7: Herbert, Hurts, Love,
Show me something Week 7: Herbert, Hurts, Love,
Mike Florio and Peter King look for Tyson Bagent, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew, Desmond Ridder, and Jordan Love to show them something during Week 7 action in the NFL.
Adams unsatisfied with target share on Raiders
Adams unsatisfied with target share on Raiders
Davante Adams went to the Raiders in part to prove that he could thrive without Aaron Rodgers, but the star wide receiver recently expressed his displeasure with the lack of targets he's receiving in Las Vegas' offense.
Can the Lions keep momentum going against Ravens?
Can the Lions keep momentum going against Ravens?
Detroit is searching for its first 6-1 start since 1956, but a big road test against the Ravens stands between them and the accomplishment. Peter King details why fans should believe in Jared Goff and the Lions.
Saints TE Moreau tormented by pivotal drop
Saints TE Moreau tormented by pivotal drop
Mike Florio and Peter King feel for New Orleans tight end Foster Moreau who's in a tough spot following his crucial drop in the end zone that potentially could have evened the score for the Saints against Jacksonville.
Will Fangio give Dolphins a leg up vs. Eagles?
Will Fangio give Dolphins a leg up vs. Eagles?
With Vic Fangio having served as a consultant to the Eagles in 2022, Mike Florio and Peter King debate whether he gives the Dolphins any kind of advantage for their Sunday Night Football Showdown against Philadelphia.
Is Carr not long for Saints given performance?
Is Carr not long for Saints given performance?
The Saints made a real commitment to Derek Carr, and for better or worse, are stuck with him financially through 2024 if they decide to bench him at any point, unless they're able to find an offseason trade partner.
How good are the Jaguars after win vs. Saints?
How good are the Jaguars after win vs. Saints?
Mike Florio and Peter King analyze Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville's performance during a road win against the Saints, with Lawrence having a career rushing performance despite entering the contest with a knee injury.
What’s wrong with Saints’ offense after Jags loss?
What's wrong with Saints' offense after Jags loss?
Peter King tells Mike Florio why he's "surprised" that the Derek Carr "experiment" has gotten off to such a rough start in New Orleans following his performance at home against the Jaguars and a chorus of boos.
Week 7 preview: Commanders vs. Giants
Week 7 preview: Commanders vs. Giants
The Commanders rolling into town could be a good chance for the Giants to shake off some of their early-season struggles.
Week 7 preview: Bills vs. Patriots
Week 7 preview: Bills vs. Patriots
With the Patriots in a "head-scratching" position at QB, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why the Bills will take pride in "finding the magic again" against their AFC East rival.
Week 7 preview: Browns vs. Colts
Week 7 preview: Browns vs. Colts
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down the Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 7 matchup and whether the Browns' defense will be able to keep up its historic pace.