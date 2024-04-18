Watch Now
Belichick reportedly eyeing Dallas, Eagles, Giants
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate how well Bill Belichick would fit with the Cowboys, Eagles and Giants, as well as if he truly would be comfortable only coaching and not being a G.M.
Up Next
PFT Draft: Biggest shoes to fill next season
PFT Draft: Biggest shoes to fill next season
From Cam Jurgens stepping into Jason Kelce's role to Bills receivers hoping to fill the void from Stefon Diggs, Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline who has the biggest shoes to fill next season.
Sanders disputes list of teams for Sanders, Hunter
Sanders disputes list of teams for Sanders, Hunter
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why Deion Sanders is the perfect person to normalize prospects having a say in where they are willing to play in the NFL.
Dobbins agrees to one-year contract with Chargers
Dobbins agrees to one-year contract with Chargers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss if J.K. Dobbins can get back on track in L.A. and how he will fit the Jim Harbaugh mold of football and compliment Justin Herbert.
Who Belichick reportedly would’ve brought to ATL
Who Belichick reportedly would've brought to ATL
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through the report that Bill Belichick would've wanted to bring Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia to the Falcons and why he viewed them as better soldiers than generals.
Odunze ‘ready for any situation’ in 2024 NFL Draft
Odunze 'ready for any situation' in 2024 NFL Draft
Top 2024 NFL Draft wide receiver prospect Rome Odunze joins PFT to discuss his ideal NFL landing spot, the draft process, misconceptions about his game and more.
Practical concerns of Commanders’ four-QB visit
Practical concerns of Commanders' four-QB visit
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive deeper into the Commanders' decision to have four top QBs visit on the same day and explain how this dilutes the organization's ability to evaluate them individually.
Belichick explains strategy for new kickoff rule
Belichick explains strategy for new kickoff rule
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Bill Belichick's assessment on how to approach the new NFL kickoff formation and why he feels there is more of an emphasize on size than speed.
Kraft reportedly told Blank not to trust Belichick
Kraft reportedly told Blank not to trust Belichick
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the reports coming out of ESPN to question the sourcing, unpack the conflicting statement from the Patriots and more.
Belichick ‘opened the vault’ on draft process
Belichick 'opened the vault' on draft process
Mike Florio and Chris Simms digest Bill Belichick's insight on how media reports on players' draft stock come from their agents, not teams, and how information within 12 hours of the draft can be very accurate.
Goff: Hard to imagine 1-1 pick was eight years ago
Goff: Hard to imagine 1-1 pick was eight years ago
Jared Goff tells Mike Florio it's "hard to imagine" that his top NFL draft selection was eight years ago, explains why his trade to Detroit was so good for him, reflects on how the Lions turned things around and more.
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top safety prospects
Simms' '24 draft rankings: Top safety prospects
Chris Simms reveals his top two safeties in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Cooper DeJean who is a "physical" player and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., who has "elite quickness."