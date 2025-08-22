 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA
nbc_pft_cowboysdoc_250822.jpg
Cowboys’ documentary is like a ‘time capsule’

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Cowboys’ documentary is like a ‘time capsule’

August 22, 2025 08:47 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley reveal their initial thoughts about the Netflix documentary, “America’s Team: The Gambler & His Cowboys.”

nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
04:19
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
04:42
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA
nbc_pft_parsonsscrubbingsocials_250822.jpg
06:42
Parsons scrubs Cowboys references off social media
nbc_pft_jonesalarycap_250822.jpg
04:56
How salary cap factors in Jones-Parsons situation
nbc_pft_harmoninjury_250822.jpg
02:08
Harmon carted off in Steelers’ preseason finale
nbc_pft_dakparsonscomp_250822.jpg
07:03
Jones compares Parsons to Dak’s previous situation
nbc_pft_giantsqbs_250822.jpg
10:34
Evaluating how many QBs Giants should keep
nbc_pft_parsonsdeclinetoplay_250822.jpg
04:00
Will Parsons decline to play without a new deal?
nbc_pft_jonescallout_250822.jpg
08:30
Jones calls out Parsons’ agent on Irvin podcast
nbc_pft_stafford_250822.jpg
08:13
Stafford’s ‘ominous’ injury isn’t going anywhere
nbc_pft_jonesembarrassment_250822.jpg
12:39
Florio: Jones handling Parsons is ‘embarrassment’
nbc_ffhh_last_call_250821.jpg
01:42
Ravens, Bengals among best bets to win AFC North
fields_ffhhh.jpg
04:40
What makes Jets’ Fields a ‘top 10' fantasy QB?
nbc_ffhh_dk_metcalf_250821.jpg
02:17
Why Metcalf could struggle in Steelers offense
nbc_ffhh_lovehatepcs1_250821.jpg
05:40
London among WRs in fantasy with ‘highest floors’
nbc_ffhh_rb_cook_250821.jpg
07:55
Can Bills’ Cook keep up TD efficiency in 2025?
nbc_ffhh_hateqb_250821.jpg
02:06
Can Fins’ Tua have a bounce-back year in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_lovehatehunter_250821.jpg
06:59
Why Jaguars’ Hunter’s fantasy ADP is ‘too low’
nbc_ffhh_rb_irving_250821.jpg
09:31
Irving a ‘true workhorse RB’ in elite Bucs offense
nbc_ffhh_lovehaterbs1_250821.jpg
07:34
Jeanty will get ‘massive workload’ with Raiders
nbc_roto_chiefsfutures_250821.jpg
02:26
Wait to bet Chiefs’ Super Bowl, AFC title futures
nbc_pft_mike_evans_dads_250821.jpg
10:39
PFT Draft: Most likely to defy Father Time
nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
04:23
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
04:53
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250821.jpg
08:23
Cowboys focused on ‘balance of power’ with Parsons
nbc_pft_terrymclaurin_250821.jpg
06:49
Commanders aren’t ‘same offense’ without McLaurin
nbc_pft_nfc_south_predictions_250821.jpg
09:51
Predicting 2025 division finishes: NFC South
nbc_pft_kaleb_mcgary_mri_250821.jpg
05:22
What McGary’s injury could mean for Falcons
nbc_pft_saintsqbcomp_250821.jpg
04:31
Moore believes QB competition is ‘really close’
nbc_pft_devaughnvele_250821.jpg
02:53
Saints acquire Vele in trade with Broncos

nbc_dps_markschlerethv3_250822.jpg
18:19
Parsons saga ‘standard procedure’ for Jerry Jones
TCharlesReplacement.jpg
03:06
Highlights: Sun stun Mystics for first win streak
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerhls_250821.jpg
08:13
Highlights: Scheffler, Tour Championship, Round 1
deegan.jpg
19:26
Deegan looks to wrap up 250 title at Budds Creek
nbc_golf_cdwtourchamprd1_250821.jpg
01:15
Henley starts Tour Champ. with scorching putter
nbc_roto_jarquezhunter_v3_250821.jpg
01:05
Don’t forget Rams’ rookie RB Hunter in drafts
smxfactsStewartUnadilla082125.jpg
05:08
Riders jockey for playoff seeding at Budds Creek
nbc_golf_russelhenleysegment_250821.jpg
04:47
Henley rides hot putter to Tour Championship lead
nbc_golf_tourchampround1hls_250821.jpg
14:33
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, First Round
nbc_moto_jettlawrenceintv_250821.jpg
04:02
Jett Lawrence reveals what motivates him the most
nbc_golf_schefflersegment_250821.jpg
02:54
Scheffler was ‘dialed in’ for Round 1 at East Lake
nbc_golf_rorymcilroybankshotv2_250821.jpg
01:42
McIlroy banks shot onto green, sinks birdie putt
nbc_roto_demarcusrobinson_250821.jpg
01:21
SF pass-catchers sparse after Robinson suspension
nbc_roto_godwin_250821.jpg
01:41
How Godwin’s PUP return impacts Bucs’ WR room
nbc_rtf_cfptweaksv2_250821.jpg
05:55
College Football Playoff adjusts metrics for 2025
UNLVpreview.jpg
05:16
Who are the Group of 6 teams to watch this season?
nbc_rtf_big12hotseatandpicks_250821.jpg
10:35
ASU, Leavitt lead Big 12 champion, award picks
TxesTecchQuestions.jpg
13:52
‘Chaotic energy’ will dominate Big 12
TexasQuestions.jpg
12:04
Analyzing biggest SEC questions of 2025
nbc_rtf_seccontenders_250821.jpg
10:53
2025 is the ‘year of the quarterback’ in the SEC
nbc_rtf_archandarchie_250821.jpg
01:44
Arch pushes back on grandfather’s NFL draft claim
nbc_rtf_cjcarr_250821.jpg
02:08
Notre Dame names Carr as starter over Minchey
nbc_dls_jeffpearlman_250821.jpg
16:57
Pearlman: Parts of Cowboys doc feel ‘sanitized’
nbc_dps_urbanmeyervsjimharbaugh_250821.jpg
04:55
Meyer suggests NFL should suspend Harbaugh
nbc_dps_dponlondonsuperbowl_250821.jpg
05:07
Super Bowl in London feels ‘inevitable’
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_250821.jpg
18:08
Biggest obstacles facing a Super Bowl in London
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250821.jpg
02:14
Highlights: Sparks take Wings, Bueckers puts up 44
nbc_golf_keeganbradley_250821.jpg
06:44
Debating potential U.S. Ryder Cup captain picks
nbc_golf_cpkchlsv2_250821.jpg
06:23
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner16th_250821.jpg
06:58
Wagner breaks down 16th hole at East Lake