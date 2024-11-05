 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_voting_241105.jpg
Florio, McCourty stress importance of voting
nbc_pft_ceedee_241105.jpg
Lamb should think long-term with AC joint sprain
nbc_pft_parsons_241105.jpg
Cowboys optimistic Parsons could return Week 10

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_voting_241105.jpg
Florio, McCourty stress importance of voting
nbc_pft_ceedee_241105.jpg
Lamb should think long-term with AC joint sprain
nbc_pft_parsons_241105.jpg
Cowboys optimistic Parsons could return Week 10

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hopkins could give Chiefs edge to reach three-peat

November 5, 2024 08:00 AM
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss how DeAndre Hopkins’ knowledge set him up to fit right into the Chiefs’ system and how bringing in a veteran who hasn’t won a Super Bowl can give a team an edge.
Up Next
nbc_pft_voting_241105.jpg
1:50
Florio, McCourty stress importance of voting
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ceedee_241105.jpg
1:42
Lamb should think long-term with AC joint sprain
Now Playing
nbc_pft_parsons_241105.jpg
1:00
Cowboys optimistic Parsons could return Week 10
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionstradeforsmith_241105.jpg
2:08
DET reportedly acquires Smith in trade with CLE
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tbblunder_241105__247108.jpg
17:05
What Bowles had to consider by not going for two
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefsoffense_241105.jpg
12:53
Chiefs’ offense found holes in Bucs’ defense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_champmindset_241105.jpg
9:12
KC brings ‘championship mindset’ to regular season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mahomesankle_241105.jpg
5:50
Mahomes ‘awkwardly’ rolled his ankle in Week 9
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ramsvsseahawksv2_241104.jpg
3:54
Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chivsari_241104.jpg
3:19
Are Bears in trouble after back-to-back losses?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
4:13
Olave carted off after suffering concussion
Now Playing
nbc_pft_patsvstitans_241104.jpg
1:53
Maye impresses despite Patriots’ loss to Titans
Now Playing