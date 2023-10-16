Watch Now
Fields, Lawrence among Week 6 QB injuries
Mike Florio and Chris Simms offer the latest on the quarterback injuries coming out of Week 6 in the NFL, including Trevor Lawrence’s situation ahead of Thursday Night Football.
Smith, Seahawks offense fall flat vs. Bengals
Following a mistake-filled day in Cincinnati, Mike Florio wonders if it’s time for the Seahawks to consider replacing Geno Smith with Drew Lock.
Rodgers throwing passes ‘unbelievable’
Aaron Rodgers was out throwing the football before the Jets beat the Eagles. Between that and the team’s 3-3 record, things are looking up for New York.
Jets capitalize on Eagles, Hurts’ sloppiness
The Eagles turned the ball over a season-high four times and the Jets took full advantage to hand Philadelphia its first loss of the season.
Week 6 superlatives: Hill for MVP
Mike Florio and Chris Simms name their superlatives for Week 6 of the NFL season, from Tyreek Hill’s case for MVP to the return of Cooper Kupp as we know him.
49ers suffer first loss to stingy Browns
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate what the Browns did to slow down the 49ers’ high-octane attack in ending San Francisco’s regular-season winning streak at 15 games.
Lions spoil Buccaneers’ Creamsicle moment
The Lions continue to win after taking down the Buccaneers in Tampa in Week 6, and Chris Simms is ready to put Detroit in a class with the 49ers and Eagles in the NFC.
Should Giants have run on final play vs. Bills?
The Bills put the pressure on the referees by playing physical on the final plays of their Sunday night matchup with the Giants, and the move paid off.
Bills remain ‘all over the place’ after Giants win
Mike Florio and Chris Simms ponder the inconsistency of the Bills after Buffalo barely escaped Sunday Night Football with a victory over the one-win Giants.
Browns defense continues historic pace vs. 49ers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down how the Cleveland Browns stymied the San Francisco 49ers to maintain their defense’s torrid performance early in the NFL season.
Give me the headlines: Raiders ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3'
Chris Simms gives his headlines for Week 6 of the NFL, including the Minnesota Vikings U-G-L-Y win against the Chicago Bears and the Raiders handing the New England Patriots another loss.
Jets defense steps up against the Eagles at home
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed credit the Jets defense for getting the better of another top-tier offense, stuffing the Eagles and getting their first ever win against Philadelphia.