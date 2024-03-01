 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Gore Jr. embraces his NFL heritage

March 1, 2024 10:45 AM
Southern Mississippi running back Frank Gore Jr. joins PFT Live to discuss following the footsteps of his NFL father, the NFL players he loves to watch and his unique ability to throw the football.
Up Next
nbc_pft_jonathanbrooksv2_240301.jpg
9:57
Texas was first team to ‘believe’ in RB Brooks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_blake_240301__769705.jpg
10:10
Why Corum ‘called his shot’ about a National title
Now Playing
nbc_pft_braelonallen_240301__129896.jpg
10:13
Allen plays RB with a ‘defensive mindset’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_williams_240301.jpg
9:31
How swimming helped Williams’ throwing abilities
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jordantravis_240301.jpg
12:05
Travis is getting ‘stronger’ each day after injury
Now Playing
nbc_pft_romeodunze_240301__854401.jpg
8:40
Odunze is testing at Combine to be ‘number one’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_maliknabers_240301.jpg
7:40
Nabers’ strength is getting open vs. ‘any DB’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_marvinharrison_240301.jpg
12:26
Harrison Jr. not doing scheduled media at Combine
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bonix_interview_240301.jpg
10:04
Nix believes his arm strength is being undervalued
Now Playing
USATSI_22501293.jpg
4:24
Is NFL overcorrecting with new grounding proposal?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jaydendaniels_240301__557448.jpg
11:51
Daniels focused on not being ‘too good to learn’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_drake_240301.jpg
8:47
Maye tells how Brown got him to decommit from Bama
Now Playing