Give Me The Headline: 'Klutch Combination'
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed reflect on some of the special moments Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have produced together, after the Chiefs' victory over the Ravens.
49ers forced the issue defensively in second half
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed review how Brock Purdy made plays with his legs to help the 49ers beat Detroit, and give credit to San Francisco's second-half defense for forcing the issue to change the eventual outcome.
How Flowers’ fumble sank Ravens’ win probability
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed go Inside the Numbers to break down Lamar Jackson's touchdown to Zay Flowers in the first quarter against the Chiefs -- but also, Flowers' "egregious" taunting penalty and costly fumble.
Simms: Chiefs ‘out-Ravened’ the Ravens in BAL
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shine a light on the Chiefs' defensive showing against the Ravens and explain how Steve Spagnuolo’s game plan held firm.
Ravens lacked discipline against the Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out moments the Ravens let their emotions get the best of them during the AFC Championship.
Johnson, Macdonald to interview for Commanders HC
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the news that Ben Johnson and Mike Macdonald are now eligible to interview for head coach positions, including the Commanders.
Super Bowl LVIII features two ‘heavyweights’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms offer their first impressions for Super Bowl LVIII, which is a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, and describe why it’ll feel more “personal” between teams.
Can Lions return to NFC Championship next year?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate the likelihood of the Lions making another run at the NFC Championship and what this loss means for Dan Campbell’s future in Detroit.
Shanahan has learned from previous experiences
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore the value of experience, contrasting how Kyle Shanahan has learned from coming up short, while Dan Campbell’s decision making ultimately hindered the Lions.
Analyzing Campbell’s decision making vs. 49ers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why the Lions should’ve gone for the field goal to tie the game in the fourth quarter and how relying on analytics too much can cost a team the game.
Mahomes nears peak abilities physically, mentally
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out what’s so special about Patrick Mahomes, why it’s important not to get “desensitized” and how the QB is nearing his absolute peak performance.
Chiefs ‘relished the moment’ against Ravens
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline how the Chiefs have embraced their role as the non-favorites and used that against the Ravens.