Give Me The Headline: 'Klutch Combination'

January 29, 2024 01:52 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed reflect on some of the special moments Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have produced together, after the Chiefs' victory over the Ravens.
