How Ravens used analytics vs. Chargers
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty dissect Ravens’ decision to go for two after the TD so that they could go up by two scores and how most players are largely in the dark on these situations.
Smith-Njigba, Smith have propelled the Seahawks
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline how Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Geno Smith have been playing phenomenally and have uplifted the Seahawks this year.
Falcons should feel thankful for Cousins
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explore how Kirk Cousins has enabled the Falcons to be a playoff team this season.
Glenn, Spielman are giving Lions momentum
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain why the Lions should be thankful for Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn and Chris Spielman.
RB demand may outweigh supply and shift the market
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty spell out why the best of the best RBs have earned a higher pay tier, but why the majority of RBs who churn out solid performances won’t get more compensation without a market change.
Johnston’s dropped ball changed everything for LAC
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty spell out why if Quentin Johnston had caught that key pass late in the game, it could’ve been a very different game for the Chargers.
Barkley vs. Henry will be a smash mouth showdown
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain why it’ll be a treat to see Saquon Barkley duel against Derrick Henry in Week 13 and why RBs can be so valuable to a roster.
Jets announce search firm to find next GM, HC
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty question why Woody Johnson and the Jets ownership decided to bring in a search firm to help make these decisions.
McCourty: Everything looks like PI in slow-motion
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain why it’s not realistic to review pass interference and why officials should be available after the game to create transparency.
Daboll addresses Nabers’ postgame comments
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty unpack Malik Nabers’ remarks about the Giants being soft and outline why New York has more fires to put out than just with their rookie WR.
John Harbaugh believes brother is the ‘best’ coach
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss the quality of both Jim and John Harbaugh's coaching styles and assess the odds of a post-season rematch for the Ravens and the Chargers.
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
Mike Florio explains why officials shouldn't have allowed Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni to "play games" with a penalty decision in the second half against the Rams on Sunday Night Football.