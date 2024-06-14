How Eagles might’ve benefited from ATL tampering

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_odunze_240614.jpg
Odunze can help Bears ‘transcend’ their offense
nbc_pft_takeyourpick_240614.jpg
Take Your Pick: Predicting rookie leaders
nbc_pft_chiefsrings_240614.jpg
Chiefs’ Super Bowl rings appear to have a typo

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_odunze_240614.jpg
Odunze can help Bears ‘transcend’ their offense
nbc_pft_takeyourpick_240614.jpg
Take Your Pick: Predicting rookie leaders
nbc_pft_chiefsrings_240614.jpg
Chiefs’ Super Bowl rings appear to have a typo

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How Eagles might’ve benefited from ATL tampering

June 14, 2024 09:04 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explain why comparatively speaking, the Eagles couldn’t be punished more than the Falcons, who had three tampering violations.
Up Next
nbc_pft_odunze_240614.jpg
3:55
Odunze can help Bears ‘transcend’ their offense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_takeyourpick_240614.jpg
5:00
Take Your Pick: Predicting rookie leaders
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefsrings_240614.jpg
3:44
Chiefs’ Super Bowl rings appear to have a typo
Now Playing
nbc_pft_whiparound_240614.jpg
4:06
PFT Whiparound: Campbell signing, Kamara absent
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefsoffense_240614.jpg
8:45
How Chiefs’ offense has taken strides to improve
Now Playing
nbc_pft_qbmarket_240614.jpg
16:06
How Lawrence deal affects the QB market
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lawrencedeal_240614.jpg
15:06
Analyzing timing of Lawrence’s extension
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_falconslatest_240613.jpg
14:32
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_eagleslatest_240613.jpg
4:35
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bradyceremony_240613.jpg
5:21
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nfllogos_240613.jpg
14:46
PFT Draft: NFL images we’d want as the logo
Now Playing
nbc_pft_simmstop10_240613.jpg
4:09
Inside top 10 of Simms’ QB Countdown
Now Playing