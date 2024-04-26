Watch Now
Alt fits Harbaugh's blueprint for Chargers
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty agree Joe Alt is a solid fit with Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers, where the former Notre Dame standout should pair nicely with Rashawn Slater.
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
Following a run of offensive players to begin the 2024 NFL Draft, Laiatu Latu and Byron Murphy II were among the most notable defensive players picked in the first round.
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy
PFT details why the 2024 NFL Draft's wide receiver run is a larger sign of the league's shift towards targeting explosive playmakers while still on rookie deals.
Broncos ‘didn’t play games’ in QB search with Nix
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty evaluate Bo Nix's fit in the Broncos offense and share why the 24-year-old is a "good fit" with head coach Sean Payton.
Which first-round QB landed in the best spot?
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty reveal which signal-callers landed in the best spots in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, including J.J. McCarthy and Caleb Williams.
Patriots ‘need to hit’ with Maye selection
PFT examines the immense pressure Drake Maye will face as a member of the New England Patriots after being selected with the No. 3 pick.
Vikings are in a ‘unique’ position with McCarthy
PFT breaks down the Vikings' selection of J.J. McCarthy in the NFL draft, explaining why Kevin O'Connell & Co. are in a "unique" position with the former Michigan QB.
Falcons have ‘work to do’ after drafting Penix Jr.
Mike Florio shares why Michael Penix Jr. to Atlanta at No. 8 overall has the potential to "undermine" the Falcons' relationship with Kirk Cousins and stir up unnecessary drama.
Penix Jr. pick sets ‘weird vibe’ for Cousins, ATL
PFT reacts to the Falcons' stunning decision to select QB Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall, highlighting why the pick instantly ends the honeymoon between Kirk Cousins and Atlanta.
NFL draft sets record with six QBs taken in top 12
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain how the 2024 NFL Draft's historic QB run reflects the position's importance in the modern NFL and the pressure to find franchise signal-callers.
Jaguars add Thomas Jr. to help replace Ridley
The Jacksonville Jaguars fill an important need at the WR position by drafting Brian Thomas Jr. at No. 23 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Eagles make Mitchell first CB taken at pick No. 22
Mike Florio breaks down how the Philadelphia Eagles landed on Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell despite not having a pressing need in the secondary.