PFT power rankings: DET, KC, BUF, GB are ascending
Mike Florio explains his Week 9 power rankings to Devin McCourty, including why the Lions continue to edge the undefeated Chiefs and how the Bills and Packers are separating from the pack.
PFT Draft: First-year head coaches through Week 8
From Dan Quinn in Washington D.C., to Raheem Morris in Atlanta, Mike Florio and Devin McCourty draft their picks for which head coaches have done the best in their first year with their team.
Inside special bond of fanbases, local radio hosts
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty unpack what makes the bond so unique between teams' fanbases and local radio hosts who root for their cities wholeheartedly.
How Texans must pivot with Diggs out for season
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty break down the reality of Stefon Diggs’ season being over, including how the Texans will fill the void and what that means for rehabbing an ACL during free agency.
NFL playoff pie: Chances of AFC teams getting in
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty reveal their predictions for what percentage the Jets, Bengals and Chargers have for making the playoffs.
NFL trade deadline: Who should be buyers, sellers?
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain why they anticipate the Bucs and Lions beefing up their rosters, while the Bengals should consider setting up their team for the future.
Chiefs will benefit from Uche in key situations
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty dive into the value Josh Uche brings to the Chiefs, after Kansas City traded with the Patriots for him.
How Robinson will elevate Vikings’ roster
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty break down why the Vikings have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl after acquiring Cam Robinson from the Jaguars.
Ravens acquire Johnson in a ‘steal’ of a trade
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty unpack the Ravens’ move to trade with the Panthers for Diontae Johnson and why Baltimore got the better end of the deal.
Colts are eyeing a wild-card spot in playoffs
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain why benching Anthony Richardson indicates the Colts are feeling the pressure to make the playoffs and believe Joe Flacco can get them there.
What benching Richardson means for his future
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty evaluate if things are over for Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis and how his development will be affected by sitting on the bench again.
Teams with best College Football Playoff odds
Pro Football Focus runs through the teams with the best chance to make the 12-team College Football Playoff, which includes the Georgia Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks and Penn State and Penn State Nittany Lions.