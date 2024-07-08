Watch Now
PFT PM Mailbag: Inside rookie signing bonuses
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to discuss the intricacies of NFL rookie signing bonuses, the upcoming College Football 25 video game and more.
Trotter’s lawsuit against the NFL ‘goes forward’
Mike Florio provides the latest update regarding former NFL Network reporter Jim Trotter's lawsuit against the NFL for racism.
NYG Hard Knocks gives fans treasure trove of info
Mike Florio gives his first impression of Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants, discussing why it's surprising that the organization allowed cameras in during important offseason conversations.
Fans should be interested in Sunday Ticket trial
Mike Florio discusses the lack of coverage surrounding the NFL Sunday Ticket trial, explaining why he's taking on an individual project to break down the specifics of the situation.
NFL 2023 national revenue estimated to be $13B
Mike Florio reacts to a report from Sportico estimating the NFL's 2023 national revenue and what it means in relation to the potential money the league will have to shell out in its antitrust case.
PFT PM Mailbag: Inside rookie signing bonuses
PFT PM Mailbag: Cowboys’ star contract strategy
Mike Florio opens the PFT PM mailbag to talk about the Cowboys' handling of young stars, the offseason edition of "Hard Knocks," the future of the Dolphins' QB position and more.
Florio: Sunday Ticket ruling won’t help everyone
Mike Florio discusses why more media companies and journalists should've been paying attention to the NFL's Sunday Ticket trial and explains why the verdict is so significant.
Reasons for rookie training camp holdouts
Mike Florio provides three reasons for why NFL rookies could holdout at training camp, including cash flow of a signing bonus, if actions lead a team to void guarantees and the offset language of a contract.
Are Stafford or Tagovailoa going to hold out?
Mike Florio takes a look at some big names who may hold out for more money this offseason and explains why players considering a "hold in" should just hold out.