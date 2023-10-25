 Skip navigation
Titans, Jets could be active at NFL trade deadline

October 25, 2023 04:38 PM
Mike Florio examines whether the NFL should consider altering its trade deadline date and rules before highlighting why the Titans and Jets intrigue him ahead of this year's deadline.
nbc_simms_bestbets_231026v2.jpg
3:04
Eagles highlight Simms’ favorite NFL Week 8 bets
nbc_simms_bengals_231026.jpg
4:14
Week 8 preview: Bengals vs. 49ers
Tyson_Bagent.jpg
4:11
Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Chargers
nbc_simms_chiefsbroncos_231026.jpg
2:01
Week 8 preview: Chiefs vs. Broncos
nbc_simms_ravenscardinals_231026.jpg
2:17
Week 8 preview: Ravens vs. Cardinals
nbc_simms_brownsseahawks_231026.jpg
3:32
Week 8 preview: Browns vs. Seahawks
nbc_simms_jetsvsgiants_231026.jpg
4:07
Week 8 preview: Jets vs. Giants
nbc_simms_patsvsmiami_231026.jpg
2:41
Week 8 preview: Patriots vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_saintsvscolts_231026.jpg
2:08
Week 8 preview: Saints vs. Colts
nbc_simms_eaglescommanders_231026.jpg
1:51
Week 8 preview: Eagles vs. Commanders
