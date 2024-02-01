 Skip navigation
Toney’s hip injury is off practice report

February 1, 2024 09:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Kadarius Toney's hip injury being off the practice report, but that the WR remains on there under "personal."
