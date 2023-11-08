Watch Now
Rodgers walks back timeline to return from injury
After Aaron Rodgers joked with Derwin James to give him a "few weeks" to return from his Achilles injury, Aaron Rodgers explained that he was just "joking" and that it will "obviously" take him longer to recover.
Up Next
Cowboys sign Bryant to the practice squad
Cowboys sign Bryant to the practice squad
Mike Florio and Chis Simms recall the last time Martavis Bryant played in the NFL and map out how he potentially could help the Cowboys down the stretch.
Rams sign Wentz to ‘try to salvage’ the season
Rams sign Wentz to ‘try to salvage’ the season
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why this was a “damage control” move by the Rams to bring in Carson Wentz to back up Matthew Stafford.
After Further Review: Cowboys’ overturned TD
After Further Review: Cowboys’ overturned TD
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive on the official rule pertaining to why the Cowboys' TD was overturned, after being ruled down by contact inches short of the goal line.
PFT power rankings: Dolphins fall out of top 5
PFT power rankings: Dolphins fall out of top 5
Mike Florio defends his Week 10 power rankings to Chris Simms, explaining why the Ravens rose above the Jaguars, the Dolphins plummeted out of the top five, the Bengals are slotted No. 8 and more.
Titans to start Levis for remainder of season
Titans to start Levis for remainder of season
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why it’s in the Titans’ best interest to see what they’ve got in Will Levis and start building for the future.
‘Fair to question’ Wilson’s future with the Jets
‘Fair to question’ Wilson’s future with the Jets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why Zach Wilson hasn’t earned the responsibility of starting after Aaron Rodgers’ stint with the Jets.
Rodgers knows ‘a few weeks’ isn’t realistic
Rodgers knows ‘a few weeks’ isn’t realistic
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Aaron Rodgers’ explanation about his hot mic moment where he originally said he’d be back in a few weeks. A more realistic timeline is 4-6 weeks minimum.
Tomlin describes Pickens as ‘a pebble in my shoe’
Tomlin describes Pickens as ‘a pebble in my shoe’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine the modern way of players communicating and expressing their frustrations, after George Pickens took to social media following Week 9’s TNF loss.
Saleh calls putting all the blame on Wilson ‘lazy’
Saleh calls putting all the blame on Wilson ‘lazy’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms agree it’s not as simple as replacing Zach Wilson at QB for the Jets, because the offensive line is equally as bad, and question how much of the blame falls on Nathaniel Hackett.
Steelers offense limits their playoff chances
Steelers offense limits their playoff chances
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why unless the Steelers' offense finds a higher level of performance, it won’t matter if Pittsburgh makes the playoffs, because it'll be a short run.
Key storylines for Jets vs. Raiders on SNF
Key storylines for Jets vs. Raiders on SNF
The New York Jets visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football, with Aidan O'Connell's outlook, New York's fearsome defense and Maxx Crosby's stellar season as major storylines to watch.