Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Julien Beaumer in pits.JPG
Julien Beaumer faces ‘long road’ to recovery after fracturing vertebrae in SMX Round 1 Qualification crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder
12-Team, 9-Cat Salary Mock Draft: Nikola Jokić, SGA command high prices
SMX 2024 Rd 01 zMax Haiden Deegan styles Jo Shimoda.JPG
SMX 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at zMax Dragway: Haiden Deegan begins title defense with a win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_drew_250908.jpg
Gilbert an outfield option in deeper leagues
nbc_bte_ramstitans_250908.jpg
‘Hammer the under’ on Rams vs. Titans in Week 2
nbc_roto_ryanw_250908.jpg
Weathers a streaming option in return from IL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top Clips

nbc_roto_drew_250908.jpg
Gilbert an outfield option in deeper leagues
nbc_bte_ramstitans_250908.jpg
‘Hammer the under’ on Rams vs. Titans in Week 2
nbc_roto_ryanw_250908.jpg
Weathers a streaming option in return from IL

Rodgers could be in for a 'long day' vs. Seattle

September 8, 2025 02:57 PM
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell share their thoughts on the upcoming Week 2 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers

nbc_bte_ramstitans_250908.jpg
01:45
‘Hammer the under’ on Rams vs. Titans in Week 2
nbc_bte_brownsravens_250908.jpg
01:41
Are the Browns a sneaky pick against the Ravens?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250908.jpg
02:12
Last call bets for Vikings-Bears on MNF Week 1
nbc_berry_sundayscaries_250908.jpg
46
Collins giving FFHH the Sunday Scaries Week 1
nbc_berry_weekendwarriors_250908.jpg
03:51
Egbuka, Harrison Jr. lead Week 1 Weekend Warriors
nbc_ffhh_dolphinscoltsrecap_250908.jpg
08:52
Will Dolphins be torn down; Jones top 12 QB?
nbc_berry_49ers_250908.jpg
03:47
It may be time to sell high on McCaffrey
nbc_ffhh_steelersjetsrecap_250908.jpg
08:18
Is Rodgers’ 4 passing TDs news or noise?
nbc_berry_lionspackers_250908(1).jpg
06:34
Lack of run game is concerning for Lions
nbc_ffhh_snfreacp_250908.jpg
07:21
Is Coleman a viable flex; Panic on Andrews?
nbc_berry_bengals_250908(1).jpg
05:08
Bengals sputter again Week 1; CLE options emerge
nbc_bte_giantscowboys_250908.jpg
02:15
‘Electric’ Cowboys defense can keep Giants at bay
nbc_bte_eagleschiefs_250908.jpg
02:07
Chiefs have skill position issues versus Eagles
nbc_bte_commanderspackers_250908.jpg
02:03
Commanders have best QB in matchup with Packers
nbc_pft_ashtonjv2_250908.jpg
04:28
Jeanty, Hunter face questions after Week 1
nbc_csu_chargers_250908.jpg
04:15
Herbert made ‘the biggest statement’ of Week 1
nbc_csu_eaglescowboysv2_250908.jpg
02:25
Cowboys can be ‘a pain in the butt’ in the NFC
nbc_csu_fullpod_250908.jpg
18:28
Week 1 leftovers: Chargers impress, Colts stunner
nbc_pft_bill_250908.jpg
04:35
Belichick needs to ‘move on’ from Pats drama
nbc_pft_vikbears_250908.jpg
01:42
Bears begin Ben Johnson era vs. Vikings
nbc_pft_rodgerscomments_250908.jpg
06:56
Rodgers takes satisfaction from beating Jets
nbc_pft_coldol_250908.jpg
02:59
Dolphins’ dysfunction prevalent vs. Colts
nbc_pft_parsons_250908.jpg
10:53
Parsons, LaFleur shine as Packers pound Lions
nbc_pft_benbro_250908.jpg
01:30
Bengals ‘had to sweat’ in narrow win over Browns
nbc_pft_camward_250908.jpg
03:30
Why the 2025 Titans could be like the 2023 Texans
nbc_pft_comgia_250908.jpg
03:24
How long will Giants start Wilson over Dart?
nbc_pft_billsravens_250908.jpg
04:50
Simms: The Bills prove they are ‘remarkable’
nbc_pft_bucfal_250908.jpg
04:23
Buccaneers score ‘total team win’ over Falcons
nbc_pft_sfsea_250908.jpg
05:44
49ers overcome miscues to beat Seahawks
nbc_pft_jetssteelers_250908.jpg
08:16
Rodgers ‘let it fly’ in Steelers win over Jets

nbc_roto_drew_250908.jpg
01:27
Gilbert an outfield option in deeper leagues
nbc_roto_ryanw_250908.jpg
01:25
Weathers a streaming option in return from IL
nbc_roto_danp_250908.jpg
01:23
Who will Cubs turn to amid Palencia’s injury?
nbc_golf_womfohrd1_250909.jpg
07:21
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 1
nbc_golf_tfrcmjpoulter_250908.jpg
01:20
Jordan, Poulter’s mind games at 2012 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrchowell_250908.jpg
01:13
Howell’s memorable trip to the bar in 2004
micah.jpg
13:50
Gonzalez: Packers look like a Super Bowl team
nbc_dps_micahparsons_250908.jpg
04:57
Parsons impacts game like all-time greats
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250908.jpg
02:47
Highlights: Sparks inch closer to playoff berth
nbc_pft_ramifications_250908.jpg
07:12
How Ravens-Bills could carry over later in season
nbc_pft_ramstexans_250908.jpg
05:52
Texans miss statement opportunity vs. Rams
nbc_pft_fourthdown_250908.jpg
13:04
Should Ravens have let Lamar decide Bills game?
nbc_pft_ravensopportunities_250908.jpg
11:29
Ravens come up short in big moment again
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_250907.jpg
02:47
Can Vikings cornerbacks stop Bears offense on MNF?
nbc_simms_washgiants_250907.jpg
04:57
Giants once again don’t score touchdown in Week 1
tomlin.jpg
01:44
Week 1 top quotes: ‘Our kicker is a serial killer’
nbc_simms_hyundai_250907.jpg
18:01
Give Me the Headlines: ‘Escape from New York’
nbc_psnff_dolphinsoffense_250907.jpg
01:48
Dolphins’ lack of identity evident in blowout loss
alexanderravensbad.jpg
02:26
Harrison: Alexander ‘looked bad’ in loss to Bills
nbc_psnff_ravensprobs_250907.jpg
02:54
Ravens were ‘not ready’ to close out Bills on SNF
nbc_psnff_cookint_250907.jpg
03:49
Cook: ‘I don’t even know what to say’ after win
nbc_nfl_bufbalhl_250907.jpg
49
Highlights: Bills pull off unthinkable comeback
nbc_snf_allenpraterint_250907.jpg
01:32
Allen to fans who left: Have some faith next time
nbc_simms_sfvsseattle_250907.jpg
06:27
Purdy, Pearsall, 49ers get ‘big win’ over Seahawks
Packers_Lions_raw.jpg
04:41
Parsons and Packers steamroll Lions in Week 1
nbc_fnia_speedround_250907.jpg
06:25
Speed Round: Instant reactions to Week 1
nbc_fnia_aaronrodgers_250907.jpg
04:39
Rodgers impresses in return to MetLife Stadium
nbc_golf_rominehit_250907.jpg
04:12
DeChambeau’s Walker Cup presence was ‘cool to see’
nbc_snf_lamarpush_250907.jpg
16
Jackson gets pushed by a fan and pushes back
nbc_nfl_bakerint_250907.jpg
02:36
FNIA FaceTime: Mayfield unpacks game-winning drive