Shanahan: Purdy 'had a hell of a game'
Kyle Shanahan explains how Brock Purdy handled the pressure well to lead the 49ers to a 30-7 win over the Steelers.
Mike Florio and Matthew Berry provide updates on a number of players who sustained injuries in the first week of action, including D.K. Dobbins, who will miss the remainder of the season with an Achilles tear.
Mike Florio provides insight on the Buccaneers’ mentality entering Week 1 against the Vikings and how Baker Mayfield was able to make a statement in the 20-17 win.
Deshaun Watson spells out the keys behind the Browns' 24-3 win against the Bengals, including Nick Chubb's dominance and the ability to overcome adversity.
Derek Carr discusses his New Orleans debut and explains why the Saints' Week 1 matchup against the Titans was one of the most physical games he's seen in his entire NFL career.
Matthew Berry, Michael Smith and Jay Croucher run through the biggest fantasy football player props for Week 1 of the NFL season, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers analyze start-worthy fantasy options for games with high point totals, including Cowboys at Giants, Dolphins at Chargers, and Bengals at Browns.
Transfer wide receivers Kaden Prather and Tyrese Chambers discuss their transition to Maryland, including practicing at Jones-Hill House, their favorite spots on campus and their strong relationship with each other.
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers answer viewers' fantasy questions and offer lineup advice for half and full PPR leagues ahead of Week 1 of the NFL season.
Mathew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers highlight notable player injuries ahead of Week 1, sharing concerns for Ken Walker, Jerry Jeudy, among others.
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers break down a lackluster night for Kansas City Chiefs skill players and discuss if managers can trust anyone beyond Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco.
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss why they are not hitting the panic button on Jahmyr Gibbs after Week 1, as well as Sam LaPorta's fantasy outlook after a solid debut.