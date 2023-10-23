Watch Now
Berry's notable Week 7 fantasy, betting moments
Matthew Berry stops by PSNFF to recap big fantasy days for Lamar Jackson, D'Onta Foreman and Puka Nacua, as well as large payouts for bettors on DraftKings Sportsbook in Week 7.
Reddick feels like ‘superhero’ representing Eagles
Haason Reddick joins the PSNFF crew to unpack how the Eagles shut down the Dolphins' explosive offense, explain why it means so much to represent Philadelphia, detail how he blocks out the noise and more.
McDaniel: Need to make loss to Eagles ‘worth it’
Mike McDaniel explains why it was critical to play such a good team on the road and how the Dolphins can use it as a building block, as well as addresses the number of penalties Miami accumulated.
Speed Round: Comparing NFL QBs to musicians, bands
The FNIA crew each compare NFL quarterbacks to a musician, band or artist, including Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and others.
Week 7 recap: Ravens put on show; Bills fall short
Maria Taylor, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett dive into Week 7, where the Ravens dominated the Lions, the Patriots pulled out an AFC East win against the Bills and more.
Mahomes-Kelce connection powers past LAC in Week 7
The FNIA crew recap the AFC West showdown between the Chiefs and Chargers in Week 7, questioning Los Angeles' lack of a plan for containing Travis Kelce after he and Patrick Mahomes were too much to overcome.
Bagent leads Bears to win in first NFL start
The FNIA panel analyze Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent's first career NFL start and how the rookie looked poised and confident in the victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Browns lose Watson to injury in win vs. Colts
The FNIA panel recap how the Cleveland Browns were able to pull out a victory over the Indianapolis Colts after losing quarterback Deshaun Watson to a shoulder injury.
Ravens ‘way too much’ for the Lions in Week 7 win
The FNIA crew recap a the Ravens' dominant Week 7 win over the Lions, discussing how Baltimore is in 'great position' to continue to get better and what Detroit needs to do to move forward from the loss.
Bills have questions after falling short to NE
Bill Belichick secured his 300th win in Week 7 as the Patriots outlasted the Bills, and the FNIA crew discuss if Buffalo can get back on track with injuries piling up on defense and taking the burden off of Josh Allen.
Andrews, BAL offense coming together at right time
Mike Florio provides insight on the Baltimore Ravens offense after a strong showing in Week 7 and shares notes from Mark Andrews, who says now is the time to "separate from the other teams" sitting at 5-2.
Stefanski kept Watson out after head struck turf
Mike Florio provides an update on why Deshaun Watson did not return to the game in Week 7, as well as notes that Kevin Stefanski is planning to start the QB next week in Seattle.