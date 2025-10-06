Maye, Diggs push Patriots to win over Bills

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Patriots vs. Bills in Week 5
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Julio Rodríguez lifts Mariners over Tigers 3-2, Seattle takes Game 2 of ALDS to even series
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Young’s record 21-point quarter propels Aces to 91-78 win over Mercury and 2-0 WNBA Finals lead
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Colts are one of AFC’s top teams after Week 5 win
Henry praises Vrabel, Diggs after beating Bills
Patriots beat Bills with ‘good team ball’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Patriots vs. Bills in Week 5
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Julio Rodríguez lifts Mariners over Tigers 3-2, Seattle takes Game 2 of ALDS to even series
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Young’s record 21-point quarter propels Aces to 91-78 win over Mercury and 2-0 WNBA Finals lead
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Colts are one of AFC’s top teams after Week 5 win
Henry praises Vrabel, Diggs after beating Bills
Patriots beat Bills with ‘good team ball’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Maye, Diggs push Patriots to win over Bills
October 6, 2025 01:00 AM
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth break down how Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs led the Patriots to victory in Buffalo.
Related Videos
02:35
Colts are one of AFC’s top teams after Week 5 win
06:57
Henry praises Vrabel, Diggs after beating Bills
02:44
Patriots beat Bills with ‘good team ball’
51
Highlights: Patriots beat Bills on late field goal
01:07
Borregales crushes game-winning field goal
50
Coleman TD helps Bills cut into Patriots lead
10:00
Speed Round: Week 5 true or false
53
Stevenson scores second TD untouched
05:08
Mayfield, Darnold dazzle in Week 5 shootout
07:20
Broncos, Nix hand Eagles first loss of season
44
Allen finds Samuel for first TD of NE-BUF
58
Jackson leads Bills crowd in electric chant
46
Skycam a storyline in multiple Week 5 games
01:03
Vikings up in the air at QB with injuries
59
Hurts narrowing focus on ‘execution’ after loss
53
Harbaugh: Week 5 loss ‘a complete disappointment’
47
Moore applauds Saints’ resiliency after first win
02:33
Vrabel: Maye ‘wants to be perfect’
03:17
Bills’ ‘family-like atmosphere’ important to Allen
27:51
Talkin’ Ball: Vrabel on coaching, Maye progress
17:20
How Allen, Bills adopted a ‘don’t blink mindset’
01:09
How Irving’s injury shakes up TB backfield vs. SEA
07:56
Stafford looks ‘dialed in’ when paired with Nacua
02:39
Take Diggs for over 45.5 receiving yards vs. Bills
06:32
Take Browns’ Judkins for Week 5 flex option
04:54
Consider Tolbert, Hunter for Week 5 flex
07:22
Impact of Jackson’s injury on offense vs. Texans
04:53
Hubbard, Irving lead Week 5 injury report
08:29
49ers’ Bourne, Jones star in OT win versus Rams
02:25
Lions, Eagles among favorites to win NFC
Latest Clips
01:55
NBA Preseason Highlights: Lakers vs. Warriors
19:51
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Roval playoff race
02:55
Recapping late battles at the Roval playoff race
11:01
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Hornets
14:59
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at the Roval
01:01
Best Cup driver audio from Roval playoff race
01:18
Cindric: The Roval ‘chewed us up and spit us out’
01:29
Bubba ‘thrown for a loop’ by tire used at Roval
01:02
‘Long-run pace’ may have cost Reddick at the Roval
01:15
Briscoe explains managing nausea at the Roval
44
Eighth at the Roval a ‘solid’ result for Elliott
01:20
Hamlin doesn’t fault Chastain for move at Roval
01:11
Logano: ‘We’re still in. We’re still alive, baby’
02:41
Chastain: ‘I’d restart the whole day’ at Chalotte
03:00
Desperation for Chastain on final lap at the Roval
56
SVG nets fifth-straight road course win at Roval
01:35
Higgo ‘didn’t mean anything’ by shushing crowd
02:03
Final Score glides to a Bourbon Stakes win
03:12
Fisk wins Sanderson Farms on birdie putt
02:17
Kornacki: Fierceness will run big in Breeders’ Cup
03:44
Gin Gin wins thrilling Juddmonte Spinster Stakes
02:12
Higgo shushes Sanderson Farms crowd after putt
03:38
Mustoe: Calafiori playing ‘on a different level’
03:13
Will Liverpool bounce back against Man United?
01:31
Caicedo shines in last-gasp win against Liverpool
13:12
PL Update: Newcastle stand tall against Forest
08:31
Highlights: Alfred Dunhill Links, Final Round
02:24
Gator gets a front-row seat at Sanderson Farms
15:42
Potential 2025 Breeders’ Cup Classic contenders
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue