Watch Now
Anderson: Texans 'are chasing something big'
Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. joins PSNFF to talk about the chemistry that is being built on the team and how he's looking to improve this season.
Up Next
0-2 NFL teams that need to be worried
0-2 NFL teams that need to be worried
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth talk about winless teams after NFL Week 2 and who needs to be the most concerned after a rough start.
Dungy: Williams looked ‘impatient’ against Texans
Dungy: Williams looked 'impatient' against Texans
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth dissect what they saw from Caleb Williams' second NFL game and why they felt he tried to force it at times.
Week 2 recap: Chiefs top Bengals; Saints dominant
Week 2 recap: Chiefs top Bengals; Saints dominant
Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett, Mike Florio, and Matthew Berry recap Week 2 of the NFL season, where the Chiefs defeated the Bengals, the Saints put on a clinic against the Cowboys and more.
Speed Round: Week 2 reactions
Speed Round: Week 2 reactions
The FNIA crew rip through a speed round to reveal the most complete win, the most surprising win, the most shocking loss and the team they’re panicking about after two games.
Vikings were in total control against 49ers
Vikings were in total control against 49ers
Football Night in America discusses Sam Darnold's performance in the Vikings victory and how Minnesota was in total control against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.
Mayfield leads Bucs to tough win against Lions
Mayfield leads Bucs to tough win against Lions
Football Night in America praises Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers for pulling off a tough road win against the Lions and worries about the Lions' ability to build on last year's success.
Saints make statement in Week 2 win over Cowboys
Saints make statement in Week 2 win over Cowboys
The Football Night in America crew analyze the New Orleans Saints victory over the Dallas Cowboys and how they were able to dominate all three phases in the win.
Can Bengals take moral victory after Chiefs loss?
Can Bengals take moral victory after Chiefs loss?
The FNIA crew look at the Cincinnati Bengals pushing the defending champion Chiefs to the brink and whether the team can take solace in improvement despite the defeat.
Next steps for Tua and the Dolphins
Next steps for Tua and the Dolphins
Mike Florio outlines the next steps for Tua Tagvailoa, to get cleared and then decide what he wants to do next, as well as what QB options the Dolphins have if needed.
NFL to investigate latest Watson allegations
NFL to investigate latest Watson allegations
Mike Florio explains how Deshaun Watson could be at risk to lose his guaranteed money and why it’s big the plaintiff is willing to cooperate with the league.
Mayfield, Buccaneers won’t be doubted anymore
Mayfield, Buccaneers won't be doubted anymore
Mike Florio details the Buccaneers' road victory over the Detroit Lions, explaining why Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay won't be doubted anymore.