MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf Team Championship Dallas - Day Three
Cam Smith’s Ripper GC wins LIV Golf’s team title
nbc_imsa_khronengintvv2_240922.jpg
IMSA Battle on the Bricks points, results: BMWs sweep top two spots at Indianapolis
GOLF: SEP 22 LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship pres by P&G
Lydia Ko dominates on Sunday to win third LPGA title of the season

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_khronengintvv2_240922.jpg
Battle on the Bricks win ‘unreal’ for Krohn, Eng
nbc_nfl_siriannipresser_240922.jpg
Sirianni speaks to Eagles’ ‘purpose mindset’
nbc_nfl_denpaytonpresser_240922.jpg
Payton: Nix ‘hasn’t flinched’ after Week 3 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Barkley FaceTimes Garrett details of comeback win

September 22, 2024 05:19 PM
Jason Garrett calls up Saquon Barkley to unpack how the Eagles rallied against the Saints, walk through his mentality on 65-yard touchdown and more.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_morrisintv_240922.jpg
24:49
Inside the film room with Falcons’ Morris
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_morristampadefense_240922.jpg
6:25
How Morris applies lessons from TB to 2024 Falcons
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_whoneedstoeat_240918.jpg
6:52
Ravens lacking an identity, need a ‘wake-up call’
Now Playing
nbc_fnai_snfpreview_240918.jpg
4:03
Falcons defense will test Mahomes, Chiefs’ offense
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_whoseeatinggood_240918.jpg
11:49
Can Saints, Darnold continue hot starts?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_mnfreax_240918.jpg
6:59
Cousins, Falcons change narrative after Week 2 win
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_0and2discussion_240915.jpg
2:00
0-2 NFL teams that need to be worried
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_willandersonintv_240915.jpg
6:48
Anderson: Texans ‘are chasing something big’
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_chivshoubreakdown_240915.jpg
1:34
Dungy: Williams looked ‘impatient’ against Texans
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebeesfull_240915.jpg
29:14
Week 2 recap: Chiefs top Bengals; Saints dominant
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_speedround_240915.jpg
6:24
Speed Round: Week 2 reactions
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_vikingsniners_240915.jpg
4:25
Vikings were in total control against 49ers
Now Playing