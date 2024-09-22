Watch Now
Barkley FaceTimes Garrett details of comeback win
Jason Garrett calls up Saquon Barkley to unpack how the Eagles rallied against the Saints, walk through his mentality on 65-yard touchdown and more.
Inside the film room with Falcons’ Morris
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris sits down with Tony Dungy to break down film from the first two games of the season, including the game-winning drive against the Eagles in Week 2.
How Morris applies lessons from TB to 2024 Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris talks with Tony Dungy about the biggest lessons learned from his time in Tampa Bay in 2001 and how the Falcons emulate what has stuck with him through the years.
Ravens lacking an identity, need a ‘wake-up call’
Football Night in America discusses which teams need to eat after struggling through the first two weeks of the NFL season, highlighting both the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers.
Falcons defense will test Mahomes, Chiefs’ offense
The FNIA crew discuss the upcoming Sunday Night Football matchup, where the Atlanta Falcons' defense excites Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy outlines how the Kansas City Chiefs will lean on Travis Kelce.
Can Saints, Darnold continue hot starts?
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth discuss the teams that are thriving early in the NFL season.
Cousins, Falcons change narrative after Week 2 win
FNIA reflects on the Falcons and Eagles' Week 2 matchup, including Saquon Barkley's critical drop, questions about Philadelphia's defense, and what went into Atlanta's final drive.
0-2 NFL teams that need to be worried
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth talk about winless teams after NFL Week 2 and who needs to be the most concerned after a rough start.
Anderson: Texans ‘are chasing something big’
Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. joins PSNFF to talk about the chemistry that is being built on the team and how he's looking to improve this season.
Dungy: Williams looked ‘impatient’ against Texans
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth dissect what they saw from Caleb Williams' second NFL game and why they felt he tried to force it at times.
Week 2 recap: Chiefs top Bengals; Saints dominant
Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett, Mike Florio, and Matthew Berry recap Week 2 of the NFL season, where the Chiefs defeated the Bengals, the Saints put on a clinic against the Cowboys and more.
Speed Round: Week 2 reactions
The FNIA crew rip through a speed round to reveal the most complete win, the most surprising win, the most shocking loss and the team they’re panicking about after two games.