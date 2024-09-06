Where Higgins, Chase stand entering Week 1 vs. NE

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_rtf_coloradonebraska_240905_copy.jpg
How to watch Colorado vs. Nebraska: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 2 matchup
Omega European Masters 2024 - Day Two
Matt Wallace fires 62 to move four clear of Alex Fitzpatrick in Switzerland
New York Jets vs Jacksonville Jaguars
How to watch the NFL on Peacock: Streaming info ahead of Peacock exclusive Packers vs Eagles game in Brazil

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_goodellintv_240906.jpg
Goodell explains vision for international growth
nbc_golf_gc_ascensionhlv2_240906.jpg
Highlights: Ascension Charity Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_presidentscup_240906.jpg
Playing in Presidents Cup will benefit Bradley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_rtf_coloradonebraska_240905_copy.jpg
How to watch Colorado vs. Nebraska: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 2 matchup
Omega European Masters 2024 - Day Two
Matt Wallace fires 62 to move four clear of Alex Fitzpatrick in Switzerland
New York Jets vs Jacksonville Jaguars
How to watch the NFL on Peacock: Streaming info ahead of Peacock exclusive Packers vs Eagles game in Brazil

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_goodellintv_240906.jpg
Goodell explains vision for international growth
nbc_golf_gc_ascensionhlv2_240906.jpg
Highlights: Ascension Charity Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_presidentscup_240906.jpg
Playing in Presidents Cup will benefit Bradley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Where Higgins, Chase stand entering Week 1 vs. NE

September 6, 2024 07:26 PM
Mike Florio breaks down the latest with Tee Higgins who is doubtful with a hamstring injury, and Ja'Marr Chase, who could sit if his contract situation isn't sorted out.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_goodellintv_240906.jpg
2:23
Goodell explains vision for international growth
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_florio_rasheerice_240905.jpg
0:45
Rice avoids Commissioner’s Exempt list
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_threepeatchat_240905.jpg
6:33
Chiefs ‘know they can stand alone’ with three-peat
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_kickoffstrat_240905.jpg
3:45
New kickoff rule is like a ‘science experiment’
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_brazilgame_240905.jpg
2:38
Packers, Eagles gearing up for kickoff in Brazil
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_sirianniinterview_240904.jpg
31:02
Sirianni on ‘tush push,’ expectations for 2024
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_kelceandjurgens_240904.jpg
6:31
Sirianni breaks down film on Kelce, Jurgens
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_loveclip_240903.jpg
4:07
Love counts Vick and others as QB inspiration
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_loveinterview_240903.jpg
17:55
Snapshots of Love’s life via social media
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_seanmcvayshort_240831.jpg
5:15
McVay on Rams’ double downfield threats
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_seanmcvayfull_240831.jpg
23:39
Film room analysis with Rams’ McVay on Kupp, Nacua
Now Playing
Capturecalebmaria0830.jpg
3:15
A youth football loss changed Williams’ motivation
Now Playing