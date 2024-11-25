Watch Now
Unpacking Jones' options for his future
Mike Florio explains to Maria Taylor why Baker Mayfield did the signature Tommy DeVito hand gesture, as well as where Daniel Jones could be headed and why signing to a practice squad could be a viable option.
Jones 14-yard catch shows genius of O’Connell
Mike Florio shares insight on how Aaron Jones' 14-yard reception in the fourth quarter showed the genius of coach Kevin O'Connell and touched on how players and coaches sometimes "read stuff" online and on social media.
FaceTime with Parsons: 4th quarter ‘made no sense’
Maria Taylor calls up Micah Parsons after a nail-biter against the Commanders to unpack why the fourth quarter what so chaotic, what it was like to face Dan Quinn and more.
Brown: Barkley has been ‘everything’ for Eagles
Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown sits down with Devin McCourty to discuss what Saquon Barkley has meant to the team, Jalen Hurts' leadership and why Philadelphia is focusing on one game at a time.
Brown talks leadership role, playing with Barkley
A.J. Brown sits down with Devin McCourty to discuss why things are clicking for the Philadelphia Eagles, the strong play of Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts and his leadership role with the team.
PIT, WAS, CIN are biggest surprises of NFL season
Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy reveal their picks across the AFC and NFC for biggest surprises of the NFL season so far, including the Bengals' 4-7 record, the Steelers' success, and much more.
Harrison a Pro Football Hall of Fame semi-finalist
Rodney Harrison reacts to being named a semi-finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 with Tony Dungy and notable others on the ballot.
Can Rams minimize Saquon, Eagles pass rush on SNF?
The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Los Angeles to take face the Rams on SNF in Week 12, and Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison lay out the importance of minimizing Saquon Barkley and the Eagles' pass rush.
Timing of Jets firing Douglas questionable
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison give their reactions to the Jets firing Joe Douglas, and Rodney offers a suggestion for the team's next GM.
Lions offense, Saquon eatin’ good ahead of Week 12
Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy make their cases for who's Eatin' Good heading into NFL Week 12, highlighted by the Steelers' defense, Lions' offense and Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.
Ask Tony and Rodney: Top questions after Week 11
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison field questions about if Aaron Rodgers has done enough to entice a team for 2025, if Jared Goff is a legit MVP candidate and who the best rookie QB has been so far this season.
James: Chargers can ‘win in any fashion’
Chargers safety Derwin James discusses Los Angeles' key win over the Bengals on Sunday Night Football, explaining how the team is riding momentum with a 7-3 record.