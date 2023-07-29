Watch Now
Campbell 'giddy' for Lions season opener
Peter King catches up with Lions coach Dan Campbell about the excitement he felt when the 2023 NFL schedule was released, how the team finished last season so strong and the key to the team's defensive turnaround.
How being trilingual helps St. Brown in NFL
Peter King sits down with Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown to discuss what makes him one of the most interesting players in the NFL.
Are the Lions ready for primetime next season?
Peter King runs through his three main takeaways from Detroit training camp, including the high expectations surrounding the team and whether the Lions can reach their potential next season.
Montgomery has ‘gigantic’ shoes to fill in Detroit
With Detroit's two main running backs in the 2022 season no longer on the team, Peter King explains why RB David Montgomery is the New Kid In Town who must step up for the Lions.
Peterson provides crucial help at CB for Steelers
Peter King explains why CB Patrick Peterson is the New Kid In Town in Pittsburgh because he plays younger than his age and will consistently add much-needed assistance to the Steelers secondary.
Tomlin details potential of young Steelers team
Peter King catches up with Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin about his Steelers team "on the rise," and the growth he expects from QB Kenny Pickett and WR George Pickens in their sophomore seasons.
Takeaways from Steelers’ ‘camp tranquility’
Peter King runs through the three things he learned from Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, including the lack of controversy, impact of coach Mike Tomlin and Kenny Pickett's leadership role with the team.
Pickett ready to take on larger leadership role
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett sits down with Peter King at training camp to discuss why he believes he is ready to be more of a leader in his second NFL season.
Three things: Rodgers ‘happy’ to give up money
Peter King shares the three things he learned while at Jets camp, including why Aaron Rodgers parted with $36 million and an expanded role he's taking with his new team.
New Kid in Town for New York Jets: Allen Lazard
Peter King explains why Allen Lazard is his New Kid in Town for the New York Jets and why he believes the WR will be an impact player in his first season in New York.
Jets’ WR Lazard sees more patience in Rodgers
New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard talks with Peter King about working under Nathaniel Hackett again and discusses Aaron Rodgers' more patient approach to the offensive group.
Saleh: Adding Rodgers ‘gives you hope’
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh joins Peter King to talk about bringing Aaron Rodgers to the organization and what he has seen from his franchise quarterback so far.