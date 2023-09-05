Watch Now
King, NO's Jordan discuss NFL career and longevity
Peter King interviews New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan on his NFL career and longevity, the Saints' upcoming 2023 season, the future of the Pac-12 and more.
King shares his 2023 NFL awards predictions
Ahead of the NFL season, Peter King and Myles Simmons run through their predictions for 2023 awards, including MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and more.
Payton: Excitement is ‘contagious’ for Broncos
Peter King discusses Broncos training camp with Denver head coach Sean Payton, who envisions a bounce-back season for the trimmed-down version of Russell Wilson.
What’s the endgame with Taylor remaining a Colt?
Peter King and Myles Simmons react to Jonathan Taylor's remaining with the Indianapolis Colts. They question how -- or whether -- the two sides can reach a resolution, and what the timeline for one might be.
40-For-40: Kinnebrew caught taking rookie’s food
Peter King remembers his first year covering the NFL in 1984, when he found out Cincinnati Bengals running back Larry Kinnebrew was taking rookie Brian Pillman's food, resulting in a story in the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Moore: Herbert’s preparation is ‘impressive’
Peter King chats with Los Angeles Chargers HC Brandon Staley and OC Kellen Moore to analyze training camp film, discuss the team's 2023 offensive outlook, expectations for QB Justin Herbert and more.
King’s best one-liners from Training Camp Tour
Check out Peter King's best one-liners during each stop of his 2023 Training Camp Tour.
QB Smith looks to be more mobile in 2023
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith sits down with Peter King to talk about proving his value last season and what he's been working on in the offseason.
Fantasy football takeaways from Training Camp Tour
Peter King gives some advice to fantasy football managers that he picked up along his training camp tour, including Zay Flowers' upside and rolling with the Moores.
The new and old of the NFL Training Camp Tour
Peter King recaps three new things and one old thing from his training camp tour, including Bryce Young's intelligence and Zay Flowers' potential.
Love helps Seahawks defensive backfield fit
Peter King's "New Kid in Town" for the Seahawks is Julian Love and King believes the former New York Giant can be a piece that completes Seattle's defensive backfield.
Seahawks reinventing the Legion of Boom?
Peter King offers his takeaways from Seahawks camp, including a deep and versatile defensive backfield and Geno Smith looking to build on his career year.