Top News

Colorado University Football and the Dieon Sanders Show
Week 2 CFB Early Line Movement Analysis
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
2023 US Open Championships Day 7
Coco Gauff reaches U.S. Open semifinals, youngest American to do so since 1999
WEIGHTLIFTING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
American Jourdan Delacruz earns first world weightlifting championships medals

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_gannonv2_230905.jpg
What to make of Gannon’s ‘uninspiring’ speech
nbc_bettingb1gweek2_230905.jpg
Betting every matchup of the Big Ten Week 2 slate
nbc_bfa_demarcusware_230905.jpg
Ware: Pass rushers deserve to be paid like the MJs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Colorado University Football and the Dieon Sanders Show
Week 2 CFB Early Line Movement Analysis
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
2023 US Open Championships Day 7
Coco Gauff reaches U.S. Open semifinals, youngest American to do so since 1999
WEIGHTLIFTING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
American Jourdan Delacruz earns first world weightlifting championships medals

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_gannonv2_230905.jpg
What to make of Gannon’s ‘uninspiring’ speech
nbc_bettingb1gweek2_230905.jpg
Betting every matchup of the Big Ten Week 2 slate
nbc_bfa_demarcusware_230905.jpg
Ware: Pass rushers deserve to be paid like the MJs

Watch Now

King, NO's Jordan discuss NFL career and longevity

September 5, 2023 03:25 PM
Peter King interviews New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan on his NFL career and longevity, the Saints' upcoming 2023 season, the future of the Pac-12 and more.
nbc_pk_awardspredictions_230905.jpg
10:42
King shares his 2023 NFL awards predictions
nbc_pk_seanpaytonv3_230830.jpg
17:07
Payton: Excitement is ‘contagious’ for Broncos
nbc_pk_jonathantaylor_230830.jpg
7:28
What’s the endgame with Taylor remaining a Colt?
nbc_pk40_1984bengalscamp_230819.jpg
2:25
40-For-40: Kinnebrew caught taking rookie’s food
nbc_pk_pktcchargersfilmroom_230825.jpg
13:57
Moore: Herbert’s preparation is ‘impressive’
nbc_pk_pktcheadlinesmashup_230825.jpg
1:32
King’s best one-liners from Training Camp Tour
nbc_pk_genosmithintv_v3_230821.jpg
13:13
QB Smith looks to be more mobile in 2023
nbc_pk_fantasytakeaways_230821.jpg
3:07
Fantasy football takeaways from Training Camp Tour
nbc_pk_traingingcampwrap_230821.jpg
2:43
The new and old of the NFL Training Camp Tour
nbc_pk_newkidlove_230821.jpg
1:21
Love helps Seahawks defensive backfield fit
nbc_pk_seahawks3things_230821.jpg
2:50
Seahawks reinventing the Legion of Boom?
nbc_pk_kendricksintv_230820.jpg
3:43
Eric Kendricks: ‘I’m where I’m supposed to be’
