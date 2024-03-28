Watch Now
Welcome to KC: Rees-Zammit’s Rugby World Cup tries
Watch highlights of Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit, who has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs after joining the NFL's International Player Pathway Program.
Rogers’ 2024 NFL Draft DL rankings
Connor Rogers breaks down the interior defensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft, from Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton to Byron Murphy II.
NFL free agency: Henry’s stock up, Fields’ down
Lawrence Jackson Jr. offers his reactions to NFL free agency and talks with Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher about the players whose outlooks changed the most, positively or negatively.
O’Connell, Brissett get chances to compete
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. break down the latest player headlines from around the NFL, including wide receiver free agency news and quarterback competitions.
How will Jacobs, Ridley fit new offenses?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. talk about the latest player news, including how new additions will be used in new places as well as updates on players such as J.K. Dobbins and Damien Harris.
Berry’s Way Too Early Fantasy Rankings: 11-20
Where do players such as Nico Collins and Josh Allen stack up in Matthew Berry’s current 2024 fantasy rankings? Berry explains his hierarchy alongside Lawrence Jackson Jr. and Jay Croucher.
Berry’s Way Too Early Fantasy Rankings: Top 10
Matthew Berry, Lawrence Jackson Jr. and Jay Croucher discuss the placements of Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb and other stars in Berry’s current rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Can Daniels’ body withstand the NFL schedule?
Dan Patrick highlights former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and ponders if his frame is cut out for the rigorous NFL schedule.
Simms provides insight on ’24 Draft EDGE rankings
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why he ranked Dallas Turner above Laiatu Latu, how Jared Verse is explosive but didn't land in the same tier and more.
How will White reestablish himself with the Rams?
Tre’Davious White has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rams, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to evaluate how well the CB will perform after his injuries.
Panthers gain a ‘big, physical force’ in Clowney
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Panthers’ move to sign Jadeveon Clowney on a two-year deal and spell out how he’ll help Carolina be “formidable up front.”
Payton: Broncos trading up for QB is ‘realistic’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms and map out the chances of the Broncos trading up from No. 12 in the first round of the draft and which QB prospects they’d be willing to do it for.