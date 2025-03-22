 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Tennessean
UConn vs. Florida Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness Round 2
World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 2
Grant Holloway three-peats at World Indoor Championships; U.S. sweeps men’s 400m medals
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Robert Morris at Alabama
Saint Mary’s vs. Alabama Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness

oly_atm3k_final_250322.jpg
Ingebrigtsen wins 3000m for first indoor title
nbc_nas_trucksmiamiv2_250321.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Homestead
nbc_moto_tomvialle_250321.jpg
Vialle’s journey to Supercross stardom

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Syndication: The Tennessean
UConn vs. Florida Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness Round 2
World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 2
Grant Holloway three-peats at World Indoor Championships; U.S. sweeps men’s 400m medals
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Robert Morris at Alabama
Saint Mary’s vs. Alabama Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness

oly_atm3k_final_250322.jpg
Ingebrigtsen wins 3000m for first indoor title
nbc_nas_trucksmiamiv2_250321.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Homestead
nbc_moto_tomvialle_250321.jpg
Vialle’s journey to Supercross stardom

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Anning leans ahead of Holmes for 400m win

March 22, 2025 09:07 AM
Amber Anning and Alexis Holmes battled until the very end but Anning overtook Holmes in the final moments to win the 400m at the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China.