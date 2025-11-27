Dua Lipa brings the cool to Milan Cortina

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Italy wins Davis Cup for third straight year by beating Spain in final
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Clark to make USA Basketball national team camp debut joined by other first timers Reese, Bueckers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Rockets weather Warriors’ second-half surge
Highlights: Spurs slowly pull away from Blazers
Highlights: Suns’ fast start leaves Kings reeling
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Italy wins Davis Cup for third straight year by beating Spain in final
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Clark to make USA Basketball national team camp debut joined by other first timers Reese, Bueckers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Rockets weather Warriors’ second-half surge
Highlights: Spurs slowly pull away from Blazers
Highlights: Suns’ fast start leaves Kings reeling
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
100 DAYS OUT:
Top storylines to watch at the 2026 Winter Paralympics
Close
Watch Now
Dua Lipa brings the cool to Milan Cortina
November 27, 2025 10:56 AM
Dua Lipa invites you to watch the Winter Olympics — the coolest sporting event in the world — starting Friday, February 6th, in Milan Cortina on NBC and Peacock.
Related Videos
08:07
100 Days Out: Parsons previews 2026 Paralympics
05:20
Cochran-Siegle continues family legacy in Alpine
05:22
Dutch skate to world record in Calgary mixed relay
09:52
Stolz gets bronze, earns first WC mass start medal
01:41
Moltzan’s second-run surge clinches top-5 finish
02:22
Stolz storms to 500m World Cup gold in Calgary
06:22
Team USA glides to second men’s team pursuit gold
01:49
Stoddard battles for second silver medal of season
03:46
Shiffrin earns second World Cup win in seven days
04:08
Stolz soars to 1500m gold at Calgary World Cup
03:48
Bowe secures 1500m bronze at Calgary World Cup
03:03
Stolz skates to 500m bronze at Calgary World Cup
07:10
Tennell resilient in free skate at Finlandia
07:37
U.S. gets first women’s relay medal of season
06:25
Stoddard gets 1000m short track bronze in Gdansk
03:46
Santos-Griswold wins short track quarterfinal race
03:16
Stoddard gets composed, confident quarterfinal win
05:18
Rassat narrowly earns first career world cup win
08:49
Dawson glides to 5000m gold in Calgary
03:01
Stolz punches ticket to Milan with win in Calgary
05:24
Tennell turns it up in short program at Finlandia
05:19
Brown brings it with Riverdance short in Finland
07:54
Gu relives history-making runs at Beijing 2022
05:45
Freeskier Stevenson was born to be a thrill-seeker
04:05
Hall’s Olympic dreams realized at Beijing 2022
09:12
Jackson and Bowe always will share a special bond
02:50
Leerdam, Kok finish gold-silver in 1000m in SLC
06:58
Team Casper dethrones Team Shuster at U.S. Trials
04:06
USA smashes women’s team pursuit American record
07:15
Liu claims first Grand Prix title at Skate America
Latest Clips
01:57
HLs: Rockets weather Warriors’ second-half surge
02:00
Highlights: Spurs slowly pull away from Blazers
01:59
Highlights: Suns’ fast start leaves Kings reeling
01:57
Highlights: Heat escape Bucks at home in NBA Cup
01:59
Highlights: OKC capitalizes on T-Wolves slow start
01:54
Highlights: Celtics halt Pistons in their tracks
01:57
Highlights: Grizzlies outlast Pelicans in OT
01:54
Highlights: Raptors eliminate Pacers from Cup hunt
02:00
Highlights: Knicks keep Hornets winless in NBA Cup
03:24
What it means to be Notre Dame’s team chaplain
02:30
USC superfans display their disdain for UCLA
08:27
Where does Paul rank among point guards all-time?
06:15
Ball has no excuses with Hornets’ improved roster
12:07
Ja’s jabs at Klay ‘rubbed a lot of people wrong’
06:31
Why Magic shouldn’t trade Banchero despite success
05:09
Sutton among promising flex options for Week 13
01:49
Allen brings power, vision other RBs can’t match
01:45
Bonitto among key players in Broncos-Commanders
01:23
Top players in Indiana-Purdue Big Ten matchup
01:43
Players headlining clash between Ravens, Bengals
01:20
Players to watch in UCLA-USC rivalry matchup
01:41
Black surging for Magic with Banchero out
01:43
Dončić’s fantasy production is sustainable
01:40
Davis could be back this weekend for Dallas
01:16
Brown in line to be WR1 if Smith is out
01:26
Packers RB Jacobs set to play in Week 13
01:16
Hampton will return to RB1 workload once healthy
02:25
Jags’ Meyers starting to look more like himself
03:13
Why Judkins is a risky fantasy play for Week 13
04:24
Mahomes, Prescott in line for big KC-DAL matchup
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue