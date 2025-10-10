Walsh sets Swim World Cup record in 100m medley

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Open de España presented by Madrid 2025 - Day Two
Jon Rahm surges into contention for fourth Spanish Open title; Shane Lowry misses cut
Washington Commanders v Green Bay Packers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 6 of 2025 season
SMX LA Coliseum Tom Vialle horizontal face.JPG
Red Bull KTM officially says goodbye, Tom Vialle heads back to MXGP
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_sww200br_douglaswin_251010.jpg
Douglass dominates 200m breaststroke at World Cup
oly_sww200bu_smithwinwcrecord_251010.jpg
Smith breaks multiple records in 200m butterfly
nbc_golf_kornferryrd2_251010.jpg
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Open de España presented by Madrid 2025 - Day Two
Jon Rahm surges into contention for fourth Spanish Open title; Shane Lowry misses cut
Washington Commanders v Green Bay Packers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 6 of 2025 season
SMX LA Coliseum Tom Vialle horizontal face.JPG
Red Bull KTM officially says goodbye, Tom Vialle heads back to MXGP
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_sww200br_douglaswin_251010.jpg
Douglass dominates 200m breaststroke at World Cup
oly_sww200bu_smithwinwcrecord_251010.jpg
Smith breaks multiple records in 200m butterfly
nbc_golf_kornferryrd2_251010.jpg
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Walsh sets Swim World Cup record in 100m medley

October 10, 2025 07:27 PM
Americans Gretchen Walsh and Kate Douglass go 1-2 in the women's 100m individual medley at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup.

Related Videos

oly_sww200br_douglaswin_251010.jpg
07:02
Douglass dominates 200m breaststroke at World Cup
oly_sww200bu_smithwinwcrecord_251010.jpg
07:20
Smith breaks multiple records in 200m butterfly
oly_swwf50_mckeownwin_251010.jpg
04:17
McKeown powers to women’s 50m backstroke win
oly_xx_fireandicepromov3_250929.jpg
45
Stolz, Powell bring the heat before Milan Cortina
nbc_wnba_taradaviswoodhallpart2_250924.jpg
19:39
Davis-Woodhall pulls curtain back on mental health
nbc_wnba_taradaviswoodhallpart1_250924.jpg
09:33
Davis-Woodhall focused on ATHLOS after worlds gold
nbc_bwoa_dylanbeardclip2_250922.jpg
03:31
What Beard found in himself during special journey
nbc_bwoa_dylanbeardclip1_250922.jpg
02:36
Beard discusses how HBCU experience shaped him
oly_atm5k_worlds_final_digihit_250921.jpg
03:30
US wins men’s 5K at worlds for 1st time since ’07
oly_atm4x100_worlds_teamusaintv_250921.jpg
01:54
US men’s 4x100 team reviews exchanges after silver
oly_atw4x100_worlds_teamusaintv_250921.jpg
02:08
U.S. women’s 4x100 relay team breaks down handoffs
oly_atm1500_worlds_garlanddecathlon_250921.jpg
16:02
Garland gets bronze in men’s decathlon at worlds
oly_atm4x100_worlds_teamusafinal_250921.jpg
09:13
Lyles leads U.S. to 4x100m relay gold at worlds
oly_atw4x100_worlds_final_250921.jpg
06:50
Richardson anchors U.S. to 4x100m gold at worlds
oly_atw4x400_worlds_final_intv_250921.jpg
01:47
U.S. women dominant in 4x400m relay final
oly_atw4x400_worlds_final_250921.jpg
11:27
McLaughlin-Levrone anchors U.S. to CR in 4x400m
oly_atm4x400_worlds_botswanafinal_250921.jpg
10:29
U.S. second to Botswana in men’s 4x400m final
oly_atm5k_worlds_colehockerfinal_250921.jpg
11:53
Hocker wins men’s 5000m final for worlds gold
oly_atw800_worlds_final_250921.jpg
08:30
Ordira wins 800m gold with championship record
usa_kenya_relay.jpg
08:33
Team USA duels Kenya for spot in 4x400m final
oly_atm4x100_worlds_runoff_250920.jpg
07:23
South Africa fails to qualify for 4x100m final
oly_atm200_allangles_250920.jpg
01:10
Railcam View: Relive the men’s 200m worlds final
oly_atm800_worlds_final_250920.jpg
07:12
Wanyonyi wins men’s 800m title at worlds in Tokyo
oly_atwhep_hallwin_250920.jpg
11:40
Hall becomes first-time world champ in heptathlon
oly_atw5k_chebetfinal_250920.jpg
12:34
Chebet bests Kipyegon in 5000m final at worlds
oly_atmdec_worlds_garland400_250920.jpg
06:42
Garland halfway to decathlon gold after SB 400m
oly_atwsp_jacksonfinal_250920.jpg
06:22
Jackson secures silver in shot put at worlds
oly_atw4x100_usaheat_250920.jpg
06:23
Richardson leads U.S. 4x100m relay team into final
oly_atm4x100heat2_250920.jpg
03:53
South Africa, Great Britain out of men’s 4x100m
oly_atm4x100_worlds_usaheat_250920.jpg
06:56
U.S. 2nd in men’s 4x100m heat, qualifies for final

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_kornferryrd2_251010.jpg
08:49
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 2
nbc_rfs_camskattebov3_251010.jpg
01:17
Skattebo ‘working out beautifully’ in fantasy
nbc_imsaqualpetitlemans_251010.jpg
08:07
HLs: 2025 IMSA Motul Petit Le Mans qualifying
nbc_imsa_mpcroadatl_251010.jpg
12:09
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge at Road Atlanta
nbc_rfs_macjones_251010.jpg
58
49ers, Jones ‘in pretty good spot’ vs. Buccaneers
nbc_rfs_saquonbarkley_251010.jpg
01:22
Barkley faces ‘tough’ path to weekly RB1 numbers
nbc_rfs_jaxsondart_251010.jpg
01:04
Dart’s rushing prowess boosts his fantasy upside
nbc_imsa_vpracingsportscar_251009.jpg
07:03
HLs: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at Road Atlanta
nbc_imsa_porschecarreracup_251009.jpg
07:18
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Road Atlanta
nbc_gc_rahm_251010.jpg
04:03
Rahm rebounds, Lowry misses cut at Open de España
Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS - Round Two
05:15
Greyserman leaning on his putting at Baycurrent
nbc_gc_xander_251010.jpg
04:56
Xander ‘finally’ off to a good start at Baycurrent
nbc_golf_shanghaird2_251010.jpg
10:14
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 2
nbc_dls_berryintr_251010.jpg
03:30
Berry’s rapid-fire fantasy facts for Week 6 slate
nbc_dls_deionsanders_251010.jpg
06:25
Could health issues make Deion leave Colorado?
phillies.jpg
12:26
Unpacking Phillies’ crushing NLDS Game 4 loss
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251010.jpg
02:17
Mahomes among best bets for NFL Week 6
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustraions_251010.jpg
04:36
Hunter growing in offensive role for Jaguars
nbc_dps_giantseaglesrecap_251010.jpg
06:53
Giants ‘have something’ with Dart, Skattebo
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251010.jpg
03:14
Grading Allen’s value ahead of Week 6
nbc_ffhh_lamarjackson_251001.jpg
03:26
Expectations for BAL offense without Jackson
nbc_ffhh_chrisgodwin_251001.jpg
01:13
Godwin injury opens chances for other TB receivers
dowdle.jpg
55
Dowdle is a ‘must start’ with Hubbard injury
hurts_2.jpg
07:45
Eagles’ offense is ‘stuck in the mud’
nbc_ffhh_jacksondart_251001.jpg
06:50
Dart is a QB1 after three strong starts for Giants
skat.jpg
06:43
Skattebo a ‘solid RB2' in Giants offense
nbc_roto_rookieotyv2_251010.jpg
02:35
Egbuka, Dart headline NFL OROY market
nbc_roto_playerprops_251010.jpg
02:56
Leverage undervalued defenders in NBA player props
nbc_roto_bestbetstv_251010.jpg
01:33
Take the Steelers, Panthers to cover in Week 6
nbc_roto_nbasidestotals_251010.jpg
03:04
Predict game pace when betting NBA sides, totals