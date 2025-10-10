Walsh sets Swim World Cup record in 100m medley

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jon Rahm surges into contention for fourth Spanish Open title; Shane Lowry misses cut
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 6 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Red Bull KTM officially says goodbye, Tom Vialle heads back to MXGP
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Douglass dominates 200m breaststroke at World Cup
Smith breaks multiple records in 200m butterfly
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jon Rahm surges into contention for fourth Spanish Open title; Shane Lowry misses cut
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 6 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Red Bull KTM officially says goodbye, Tom Vialle heads back to MXGP
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Douglass dominates 200m breaststroke at World Cup
Smith breaks multiple records in 200m butterfly
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Walsh sets Swim World Cup record in 100m medley
October 10, 2025 07:27 PM
Americans Gretchen Walsh and Kate Douglass go 1-2 in the women's 100m individual medley at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup.
Related Videos
07:02
Douglass dominates 200m breaststroke at World Cup
07:20
Smith breaks multiple records in 200m butterfly
04:17
McKeown powers to women’s 50m backstroke win
45
Stolz, Powell bring the heat before Milan Cortina
19:39
Davis-Woodhall pulls curtain back on mental health
09:33
Davis-Woodhall focused on ATHLOS after worlds gold
03:31
What Beard found in himself during special journey
02:36
Beard discusses how HBCU experience shaped him
03:30
US wins men’s 5K at worlds for 1st time since ’07
01:54
US men’s 4x100 team reviews exchanges after silver
02:08
U.S. women’s 4x100 relay team breaks down handoffs
16:02
Garland gets bronze in men’s decathlon at worlds
09:13
Lyles leads U.S. to 4x100m relay gold at worlds
06:50
Richardson anchors U.S. to 4x100m gold at worlds
01:47
U.S. women dominant in 4x400m relay final
11:27
McLaughlin-Levrone anchors U.S. to CR in 4x400m
10:29
U.S. second to Botswana in men’s 4x400m final
11:53
Hocker wins men’s 5000m final for worlds gold
08:30
Ordira wins 800m gold with championship record
08:33
Team USA duels Kenya for spot in 4x400m final
07:23
South Africa fails to qualify for 4x100m final
01:10
Railcam View: Relive the men’s 200m worlds final
07:12
Wanyonyi wins men’s 800m title at worlds in Tokyo
11:40
Hall becomes first-time world champ in heptathlon
12:34
Chebet bests Kipyegon in 5000m final at worlds
06:42
Garland halfway to decathlon gold after SB 400m
06:22
Jackson secures silver in shot put at worlds
06:23
Richardson leads U.S. 4x100m relay team into final
03:53
South Africa, Great Britain out of men’s 4x100m
06:56
U.S. 2nd in men’s 4x100m heat, qualifies for final
Latest Clips
08:49
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 2
01:17
Skattebo ‘working out beautifully’ in fantasy
08:07
HLs: 2025 IMSA Motul Petit Le Mans qualifying
12:09
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge at Road Atlanta
58
49ers, Jones ‘in pretty good spot’ vs. Buccaneers
01:22
Barkley faces ‘tough’ path to weekly RB1 numbers
01:04
Dart’s rushing prowess boosts his fantasy upside
07:03
HLs: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at Road Atlanta
07:18
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Road Atlanta
04:03
Rahm rebounds, Lowry misses cut at Open de España
05:15
Greyserman leaning on his putting at Baycurrent
04:56
Xander ‘finally’ off to a good start at Baycurrent
10:14
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 2
03:30
Berry’s rapid-fire fantasy facts for Week 6 slate
06:25
Could health issues make Deion leave Colorado?
12:26
Unpacking Phillies’ crushing NLDS Game 4 loss
02:17
Mahomes among best bets for NFL Week 6
04:36
Hunter growing in offensive role for Jaguars
06:53
Giants ‘have something’ with Dart, Skattebo
03:14
Grading Allen’s value ahead of Week 6
03:26
Expectations for BAL offense without Jackson
01:13
Godwin injury opens chances for other TB receivers
55
Dowdle is a ‘must start’ with Hubbard injury
07:45
Eagles’ offense is ‘stuck in the mud’
06:50
Dart is a QB1 after three strong starts for Giants
06:43
Skattebo a ‘solid RB2' in Giants offense
02:35
Egbuka, Dart headline NFL OROY market
02:56
Leverage undervalued defenders in NBA player props
01:33
Take the Steelers, Panthers to cover in Week 6
03:04
Predict game pace when betting NBA sides, totals
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue