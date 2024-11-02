Grimes wins 800m freestyle in Singapore

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Regan Smith breaks another world record to close World Aquatics Swimming World Cup
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Saturday schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity at Martinsville, November 2024
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
What college football games are on today: Week 10 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
Isak’s header puts Newcastle in front of Arsenal
Man United did ‘big club business’ hiring Amorim
Smith earns second WR in women’s 200m back win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Regan Smith breaks another world record to close World Aquatics Swimming World Cup
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Saturday schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity at Martinsville, November 2024
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
What college football games are on today: Week 10 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
Isak’s header puts Newcastle in front of Arsenal
Man United did ‘big club business’ hiring Amorim
Smith earns second WR in women’s 200m back win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Grimes wins 800m freestyle in Singapore
November 2, 2024 07:32 AM
Katie Grimes wins gold in the women's 800m freestyle at Singapore's World Cup stop, putting up yet another impressive performance.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue