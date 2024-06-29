 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
oly24_atw100_trials_final_240622.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results
Dow Championship - Round Three
American duo of Ewing and Kupcho take lead into final round of Dow Championship

Top Clips

nbc_nas_nemechekintvv2_240629.jpg
Nemechek capitalizes to win Xfinity Nashville race
nbc_nas_chandlersmithintv_240629.jpg
Smith ‘won’t complain’ about second at Nashville
nbc_nas_jesseloveintv_240629.jpg
Love battles the Nashville heat to place third

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
oly24_atw100_trials_final_240622.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results
Dow Championship - Round Three
American duo of Ewing and Kupcho take lead into final round of Dow Championship

Top Clips

nbc_nas_nemechekintvv2_240629.jpg
Nemechek capitalizes to win Xfinity Nashville race
nbc_nas_chandlersmithintv_240629.jpg
Smith ‘won’t complain’ about second at Nashville
nbc_nas_jesseloveintv_240629.jpg
Love battles the Nashville heat to place third

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Juda puts name among Team USA athletes for Paris

June 29, 2024 06:08 PM
With 168.850 points at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials, Paul Juda ended in fourth and secured his place at the Paris Olympics with Team USA.