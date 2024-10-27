 Skip navigation
NHL: New York Rangers at Detroit Red Wings
Report: Rangers sign Alexis Lafrenière to 7-year contract extension
nbc_cfb_osuneb_241026.jpg
10 Takeaways from Week 9: Texas A&M surges and Ohio State struggles
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Texas A&amp;M
Reed comes off bench to run for 3 second-half TDs to help No. 14 Texas A&M beat No. 8 LSU 38-23

nbc_cfb_wiscopsu_241026.jpg
Highlights: PSU overcomes loss of Allar in win
nbc_cfb_reedint_241026.jpg
Penn State’s Reed proud of team’s resilience
nbc_cfb_franklinint_241026.jpg
Franklin: Pribula is a ‘winner’ post Wisconsin win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Pribula grateful to leave Camp Randall with a win

October 26, 2024 10:57 PM
Backup QB Beau Pribula, who entered the game in the second half when Drew Allar got hurt, discusses what it means to him to lead Penn State to a win vs. Wisconsin.