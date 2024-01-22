 Skip navigation
BASKETBALL-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-JPN-USA
USA Basketball names women’s roster for camp five months before Olympics
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers
Fantasy Baseball SP ADP Battle: Tarik Skubal, Aaron Nola, Freddy Peralta
Farmers Insurance Open - Final Round
How to watch: Farmers Insurance (Wednesday start), LPGA Drive On

nbc_bfa_billslose_240122.jpg
Allen’s biggest problem is ‘running into Mahomes’
nbc_dps_schrageronbillsbelichick_240122.jpg
What to make of the 2024 NFL coaching carousel
nbc_dps_cappacioonbills_240122.jpg
Bills’ playoff loss to Chiefs ‘hurts badly’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chiefs advanced by 'leaning into who they are'

January 22, 2024 11:26 AM
Michael Holley and Mike Hill explain why Patrick Mahomes further cemented his status as the league’s top QB in Kansas City’s win over Buffalo and why the Chiefs remain such a unique force in the AFC.
nbc_bfa_billslose_240122.jpg
15:37
Allen’s biggest problem is ‘running into Mahomes’
nbc_bfa_tomlin_240117.jpg
8:25
Tomlin’s future ‘a lot of smoke, no real fire’
Jerry_Jones.jpg
9:41
A ‘wakeup call’ is needed for the Cowboys
nbc_bfa_sirianni_240117.jpg
7:37
Does Sirianni deserve another shot to fix Eagles?
nbc_bfa_belichick_240117.jpg
11:40
Is Belichick still the NFL’s best coach right now?
nbc_bfa_chicagobulls_240115.jpg
3:55
Bulls fans reach ‘new low’ booing the late Krause
nbc_bfa_texans_240115.jpg
11:23
Texans have ‘a superstar at QB’ with Stroud
nbc_bfa_lions_240115.jpg
17:54
‘Heartwarming’ Lions the NFL’s feel-good story
nbc_bfa_packers_240115.jpg
8:03
Love proving Packers, Gutekunst right
nbc_bfa_cowboysfuture_240115.jpg
12:41
Will Jones turn to Belichick to coach Cowboys?
nbc_bfa_cowboys_240115.jpg
18:14
Smith: Cowboys ‘are irrelevant’ and ‘a sick joke’
nbc_bfa_eberflusretained_v2_240110.jpg
9:45
Bears bringing back head coach Matt Eberflus
