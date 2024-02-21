Watch Now
Is criticism of Bucks' Rivers justified?
Michael Smith believes Doc River and the Bucks are the NBA's biggest storyline right now, while Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill say the veteran coach is constantly tasked with turning teams around.
Karl’s Melo remarks show ‘lack of awareness’
Brother From Another weighs in on George Karl's latest comments coming at Carmelo Anthony, with Vincent Goodwill explaining why the remarks come off as "petty and insecure."
Holley: Wilks’ firing is ‘an employment story’
Brother From Another shares why the 49ers firing of Steve Wilks felt "so familiar," highlighting how the veteran coach was deserving of head coach opportunities before joining Kyle Shanahan.
LeBron’s farewell tour comments are ‘surprising’
Michael Smith and Michael Holley analyze LeBron James' recent comments on a possible "farewell tour" before retirement, explaining why they don't think he will "Tim Duncan" the end of his career.
Tatum finally meeting Bird feels ‘weird’
Michael Smith and Michael Holley react to Jayson Tatum meeting Larry Bird before the 2024 NBA All-Star Game and question Bird's relationship with the Boston Celtics.
Why the NBA Dunk Contest needs to be reimagined
Michael Smith and Michael Holley give their take on the NBA Dunk Contest, discussing why the addition of bigger stars such as Ja Morant could help save the event's relevancy.
NBA needs more events like Steph vs. Sabrina
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the thrilling three-point competition between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu, saying why there needs to be more collaborative events between the NBA and WNBA.
NBA All-Star Game isn’t the event it used to be
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the state of the NBA All-Star Game, explaining why the event doesn't feel as important as it used to in the past despite possessing major star power.
How can the NBA All-Star game be improved?
Michael Smith and Michael Holley react to the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, discussing ways the league could make the game more engaging and competitive in the future.
Warriors made bid for LeBron at NBA Trade Deadline
Michael Smith, Michael Holley and Natalie analyze the Golden State Warriors trying to deal for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James at the NBA Trade Deadline to pair with Steph Curry.
Dinwiddie picks ‘hard way’ in signing with Lakers
Veteran point guard Spencer Dinwiddie picked 'the hard way' in his decision to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers over going back to the Dallas Mavericks.
‘The Dynasty’ highlights tension with Patriots
Michael Holley highlights some of the moments and behind-the-scenes stories that viewers will see on 'The Dynasty' on Apple TV, which highlights the New England Patriots multiple decades of dominance in the NFL.
Shanahan’s decision was delaying the inevitable
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss Kyle Shanahan's decision for the San Francisco 49ers to take the ball first in overtime, but it was just delaying the inevitable with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.