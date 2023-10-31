Watch Now
Is Embiid's departure from 76ers inevitable?
Michael Holley, Reeta Hubbard and Mike Hill weigh in on James Harden’s move to the Clippers and why it creates serious ripple effects for Joel Embiid and the 76ers’ futures.
Swinney ‘on wrong side’ after rant on radio caller
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard look at Dabo Swinney's rant at a radio caller, explaining why the moment was another example of the Clemson head coach going a step too far.
Adams ‘said everything’ by saying nothing about LV
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard explain why Josh McDaniels may have lost the Raiders’ locker room after another loss and less than enthusiastic comments from Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams.
Young, Williams among top defensive players moved
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard discuss the Commanders’ deadline decisions, why the Leonard Williams trade was ‘great’ for Seattle and how Josh Dobbs could ‘salvage’ Minnesota’s season.
Saleh deserves praise for pleasant surprise Jets
Somehow, some way, the New York Jets are 4-3, much to the credit of head coach Robert Saleh -- while the Miami Dolphins continue to torment the former AFC East bully New England Patriots.
Brown pushing Hill for NFL WR1 status
A.J. Brown had his sixth straight game with over 125 receiving yards on Sunday. Is the Philadelphia Eagles' star pushing the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill as the NFL's top wide receiver?
Levis, Hopkins prove Titans right in Week 8 win
Patience paid off on Sunday for Will Levis and DeAndre Hopkins, who turned in incredible performances in the Tennessee Titans' Week 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Do 49ers have a ‘work in progress’ at QB in Purdy?
Michael Holley and Michael Smith debate how to assess San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy after Week 8. They discuss whether he's a "work in progress" or simply an imperfect 23-year-old signal-caller.
Future of women’s sports, basketball is bright
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby talk about the rising popularity of women's basketball and women's sports, driven by the WNBA Finals and stars like A'ja Wilson as well as the college game with stars like Angel Reese.
Lakers reliant on LeBron against short-handed Suns
It took a fourth-quarter comeback and 35 LeBron James minutes for the Lakers to get by the Suns, despite Phoenix missing Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Terrika Foster-Brasby says it's a recipe for concern in L.A.
Double standards, misdirection in Howard dialogue
Natalie, Terrika Foster-Brasby and Callie Lawson-Freeman of Yahoo Sports discuss the homophobia and double standards apparent throughout public dialogue of the allegations against Dwight Howard.
Silver’s response on domestic violence falls short
Adam Silver's response to Charles Barkley's question on domestic violence was unsatisfactory -- as have been his actions to the ongoing issue in the NBA, Callie Lawson-Freeman and the Brother From Another crew say.