Watch Now
Chiefs need to pay lockdown cornerback Sneed
Michael Holley and Michael Smith discuss why it's imperative that the Kansas City Chiefs give a long-term contract extension to lockdown cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.
Up Next
Jets getting blasted from multiple NFL players
Jets getting blasted from multiple NFL players
Michael Holley and Michael Smith discuss the New York Jets becoming a punching bag after offseason comments from ex-Jet wide receiver Mecole Hardman and Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins.
Jefferson rumors feel like ‘more smoke than fire’
Jefferson rumors feel like 'more smoke than fire'
Michael Holley and Michael Smith analyze the trade rumors involving Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson and discuss why they don't feel like there's much substance to the reports.
Holley: Broncos treatment of Wilson was a ‘joke’
Holley: Broncos treatment of Wilson was a 'joke'
Michael Holley and Michael Smith discuss the Denver Broncos situation with Russell Wilson, analyzing their treatment of the veteran quarterback during the season.
Bears hold all the cards in 2024 NFL offseason
Bears hold all the cards in 2024 NFL offseason
The Chicago Bears are the talk of the NFL offseason as the rest of the league awaits their decision on current quarterback Justin Fields and what the team will do with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Shouting out Peter King for incredible career
Shouting out Peter King for incredible career
Michael Holley and Michael Smith give Peter King his flowers for a legendary career covering the NFL.
Tatum, Celtics can open floodgates with a title
Tatum, Celtics can open floodgates with a title
The pressure is on Jayson Tatum and the Celtics to win a championship this season. But if Boston gets it done, the BFA duo says the NBA needs to watch out.
Can foreign players be the face of the NBA?
Can foreign players be the face of the NBA?
Michael Holley and Michael Smith revel in Nikola Jokic’s brilliance, discuss Victor Wembanyama’s burgeoning greatness and debate both stars’ places as a potential face of the NBA.
Smith: It’s ‘past time’ to rethink court storming
Smith: It’s ‘past time’ to rethink court storming
With Kyle Filipowski joining Caitlin Clark as stars who have had scares with fans storming the court, the BFA duo ponders ways to address this safety issue.
Does EA Sports game continue exploitation issues?
Does EA Sports game continue exploitation issues?
Players are now being paid for their likeness to be used in EA Sports’ new college football game, but will people who play the game still be contributing to an unjust system?
What must Bieniemy do to get a head coach job?
What must Bieniemy do to get a head coach job?
Michael Holley and Michael Smith both express the sentiment that Eric Bieniemy heading to UCLA is the Bruins’ gain and the NFL’s loss.
Newton in scuffle at youth football tournament
Newton in scuffle at youth football tournament
Michael Holley and Michael Smith wonder why people keep antagonizing Cam Newton at football camps after he was involved in an altercation at a 7-on-7 game.