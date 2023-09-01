 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

This Week in Golf (September 28 – October 4)
Ryder Cup: Full list of winners from each year
Penn State Spring Football Game
How to watch West Virginia vs. No. 7 Penn State: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 1 matchup
Syndication: The Daily News Journal
Friday at 4: A rare and unavoidable Notre Dame first vs. Tennessee State serves an inarguable greater good

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lutwhuanalysis_230901.jpg
Can West Ham continue hot start?
nbc_pl_lutgoal1_230901.jpg
Andersen gives Luton Town lifeline v. West Ham
nbc_bfa_rodgersv2_230901.jpg
Rodgers is ‘riding high’ with recent trash talk

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

This Week in Golf (September 28 – October 4)
Ryder Cup: Full list of winners from each year
Penn State Spring Football Game
How to watch West Virginia vs. No. 7 Penn State: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 1 matchup
Syndication: The Daily News Journal
Friday at 4: A rare and unavoidable Notre Dame first vs. Tennessee State serves an inarguable greater good

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lutwhuanalysis_230901.jpg
Can West Ham continue hot start?
nbc_pl_lutgoal1_230901.jpg
Andersen gives Luton Town lifeline v. West Ham
nbc_bfa_rodgersv2_230901.jpg
Rodgers is ‘riding high’ with recent trash talk

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Nebraska's attendance record should be celebrated

September 1, 2023 04:29 PM
Natalie and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," look at Nebraska volleyball's attendance record and discuss why it's a phenomenal sign for women's sports.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_rodgersv2_230901.jpg
6:58
Rodgers is ‘riding high’ with recent trash talk
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_wnbaexp_230901.jpg
6:16
Should expansion be a priority for the WNBA?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_tennesseenotredame_230901.jpg
5:20
Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State huge for HBCUs
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_joeburrow_230901.jpg
5:26
Burrow shouldn’t be ‘put into the fire’ too soon
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_sanders_230901.jpg
9:24
How many games will Sanders win at Colorado?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_hockenson_230901.jpg
3:42
Hockenson’s historic contract is ‘interesting’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_ballard_230901.jpg
7:54
Ballard’s comments on Taylor are ‘disingenuous’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_cocogauffv4_230830.jpg
3:10
Gauff right not to back down from umpire
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_bensimmons_230830.jpg
2:56
Actions speak louder than words with Simmons
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_worldchampions_230830.jpg
4:59
NBA title deserves ‘world champion’ moniker
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_rostercuts_230830.jpg
4:36
Zappe among surprising NFL cutdown moves
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_jonathantaylor_230830.jpg
7:58
Colts’ situation with Taylor ‘a mess’
Now Playing