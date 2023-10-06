Watch Now
Previewing WNBA 'super team' finals: Aces-Liberty
Natalie and Zena are joined by Lauren Dreher of The Committee Sports Group to preview the WNBA Finals, debating what makes a 'super team' in the league, potential x-factors to watch for and more.
Assessing Warriors’ chemistry with addition of CP3
Despite a lot of external noise regarding the state of the team, Natalie and Zena discuss why you 'shouldn't sleep on' the Golden State Warriors and the team's chemistry being 'all-in' on the addition of Chris Paul.
Hamby ‘courageous’ in lawsuit against WNBA, Aces
Natalie and Zena react to Dearica Hamby's lawsuit against the WNBA and the Las Vegas Aces, sharing why she is 'courageous' in going up against her team and possible implications ahead of the WNBA finals.
WNBA expansion to Bay Area is ‘more than exciting’
With all eyes on the WNBA's expansion to the Bay Area, Natalie and Zena provide their takeaways from the rollout, discuss expectations for owner Joe Lacob and potential cities that could be on deck.
Rogers expects offensive fireworks in CHI-WSH
Connor Rogers joins Brother From Another to preview the Thursday Night Football matchup as the Bears try to get their first victory of the season against the Washington Commanders.
Bengals in a must-win situation against Cardinals
Connor Rogers joins Brother From Another to talk about the Bengals needing a win against the Cardinals and whether they can overcome the injuries plaguing their team.
Sanders conflating media attendance with support
Michael Holley can't hide his dismay after hearing Deion Sanders thinking the media attending a press conference is showing love and support.
Lynch-Wilson rift is worthy of a series
Michael Holley and Lawrence Jackson Jr. talk about Marshawn Lynch saying he wasn't close with Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson, and how those relationships devolved.
Payton-Hackett drama comes to a head in Week 5
The rivalry between Sean Payton and Nathaniel Hackett will come to a head when the Denver Broncos square off with the New York Jets in Week 5.
Could Bears swap Justin Fields for Caleb Williams?
Connor Rogers, Michael Holley and Lawrence Jackson discuss whether or not the Bears should move on from Justin Fields after this season and draft Caleb Williams if they have the top pick.
Is Neal wrong for lashing out at fans?
Michael Holley and Lawrence Jackson Jr. react to Evan Neal coming after Giants' fans after they booed him on Monday night and who is in the wrong in this exchange.
Lauren Holiday’s perspective is needed after trade
Jrue Holiday may have had the politically correct answer after being traded from the Milwaukee Bucks, but his wife, Lauren Holiday, had a more personal response, which Michael Holley says is necessary.
Cowboys can quiet noise by beating 49ers on SNF
Michael Holley, Ashley Nicole Moss and Mike Jones of The Athletic discuss the Dallas Cowboys' matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, in which Dak Prescott and co. can quiet the noise with a win.